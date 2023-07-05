SAAS firm Eventcombo to open new North American headquarters in Calgary, Alberta

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eventcombo, a leading all-in-one event technology platform, announced today it is investing $10 million over three years to expand its operations and establish a new headquarters in Calgary, Alta. With ambitious plans for growth in the region supported by Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development, the company intends to create 250 highly skilled jobs to serve clients around the world.

The expansion of Eventcombo into Alberta represents a significant milestone for the company, and highlights their dedication to foster economic growth, innovation, and job creation in the region.

Eventcombo has been making waves in the industry by driving innovation through collaborations, including with Alberta Innovates and a recent partnership with Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) that has opened new frontiers for incorporating artificial intelligence into event technology, revolutionizing the way events are planned, executed, and analyzed.

Eventcombo's pioneering event management solution plans to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to streamline the entire event lifecycle. By harnessing the power of these technologies, Eventcombo offers event organizers a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance attendee engagement, optimize event logistics, and deliver personalized experiences. The company's innovative platform empowers organizers to make data-driven decisions, increase operational efficiency, and maximize event success.

Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development have supported Eventcombo’s plans to relocate to Alberta by helping navigate the local business and investment landscape and making valuable introductions to service providers and partners. Calgary Economic Development has also partnered with Eventcombo to deliver its signature events including the flagship economic forecast event, 2024 Economic Outlook, which will be hosted on Eventcombo’s all-in-one eventtech solution.

“Alberta’s government is pleased to have Eventcombo expanding its new global headquarters in Calgary. Business-friendly policies, the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, and a growing, skilled workforce are keeping Alberta’s economy strong and will for years to come. Eventcombo’s ambitious vision for the technology and innovation sector will contribute to our increasingly diverse economy.” - Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

“Our mission for global expansion is being accelerated due to rapid adoption of EventTech, which has led to increased demand from our existing customer base in the US. To facilitate this growth, we have found a welcoming ecosystem here in Calgary. With a booming talent transformation and a focus on innovation, we see tremendous opportunities to make a global impact right from within Alberta.” – Saroosh Gull, CEO, Eventcombo

“Calgary attracts innovators that are revolutionizing industries with advanced technology like AI and machine learning. Eventcombo’s selection of Calgary for its North American headquarters is testament to Calgary’s attractive business environment, livability and bright minds who want to make a difference. We offer a winning combination for game-changing companies looking to solve global challenges.” – Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development.

“Eventcombo’s decision to anchor its operations in Alberta is evidence of the opportunities available here. Alberta’s world-class talent and state-of-the-art research create the ideal conditions for companies like Eventcombo to innovate, flourish, and revolutionize their industries.” – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

Eventcombo simplifies event management and amplifies marketing success with user-friendly all-in-one event technology. Gain comprehensive control over in-person, virtual, and hybrid events through seamless management of registrations, ticketing, attendee interaction, marketing, branding, AI automation, and analytics. Its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction with 24/7 human support sets Eventcombo apart.

As an ISACA award-winning solution, Eventcombo has earned the trust of industry leaders. The platform empowers a wide range of industries, including corporate, associations, private and public sectors, and more. Eventcombo helps deliver rewarding event experiences that leave a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.eventcombo.com/enterprise and follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eventcombo.

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary’s growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We’re exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary’s story and we’re proud to be part of the energy. For more information, visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 25,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

