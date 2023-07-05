Attend the 17th Annual Kiterocket Lounge During SEMICON West 2023, The Chip Industry’s Largest Event in San Francisco

Get access to exclusive interviews with semiconductor executives and attend an industry panel about how AI is transforming the semiconductor industry, July 11 & 12

Experts will be available by appointment to discuss today’s most pressing issues in technology, from artificial intelligence (AI) to reshoring the supply chain and more. You are also invited to attend an industry panel, “How AI Is Reshaping the Semiconductor Industry Inside & Out.”

WHAT: 17th Annual Kiterocket Lounge at SEMICON West 2023 WHO: Schedule time to meet with executives from the following semiconductor companies: ACM Research , CollabraTech , DSV IMS , memsstar , Nearfield Instruments , NSTAR Global Services and Plasma-Therm . Additional information can be found at the end of the media alert. Attend the panel titled “How AI Is Reshaping the Semiconductor Industry Inside & Out” featuring these panelists: Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president and general manager of Embedded Processing, Digital Power and Signal Chain Solutions Group, Renesas Electronics Shankar Krishnamoorthy, general manager of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Group, Synopsys Evgeni Gousev, chairman, tinyML Foundation Ira Leventhal, vice president, US Applied Research and Technology, Advantest Gaurav Gupta, vice president, Emerging Technologies and Trends, Semiconductors and Electronics, Gartner SCHEDULE: Scheduled interviews at the Lounge can take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 Tuesday, July 11: RSVP to attend the Kiterocket After Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: RSVP to attend the industry panel “How AI Is Reinventing the Semiconductor Industry Inside & Out” from 4 to 5 p.m. WHERE: The Kiterocket Lounge will be located directly above Moscone’s North Hall entrance and at the connecting bridge into the South Hall. Kiterocket Lounge is the city’s best corporate hospitality venue, overlooking the Yerba Buena Gardens and offering spectacular views of the San Francisco skyline. Moscone North Convention Center 20 Howard Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103





“How AI Is Reinventing the Semiconductor Industry Inside & Out”

At this live panel event, senior executives from leading semiconductor enablement companies will discuss how AI is reshaping the semiconductor industry. It will provide a 360-degree view of how AI is being implemented in the chipmaking process and how its adoption by end customers is changing the face of the electronics industry.

