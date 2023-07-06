Images and Video Released of “Snare Mountain” in Murchison Falls National Park Showcases Anti-Poaching Campaign Results
Efforts by Global Conservation, Uganda Conservation Foundation and Uganda Wildlife Authority Net Over 12 Tons of Beartraps and Wire Snares Removed in 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Conservation, the only international non-profit organization focused exclusively on directly funding protection of endangered National Parks in developing countries, has released exclusive photos and video by world-renowned photojournalist Paul Hilton of what is dubbed “Snare Mountain,” a massive pile of snaps and traps confiscated over the course of 2022 from Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda.
In the ongoing recovery of Murchison Falls National Park, led by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF) and supported by Global Conservation, anti-poaching patrols confiscated over 12 tons of beartraps and wire snares that are decimating the wildlife populations of Africa. Despite the best efforts of snare removal campaigns, every year thousands of animals are maimed and killed by powerful syndicates of wildlife poachers and illegal wildlife crime syndicates.
According to Corporal Patrick Owachgiu, UWA Ranger, the number of confiscated beartraps and wire snares is far greater than the image shows. UWA, with UCF’s support of 20 permanent scouts, has removed and destroyed at least 10 times the amount pictured in the Snare Mountain photo. Many of the bear traps used to snare elephants and buffalo cost over $80 each, far beyond the finances of local poachers, pointing to well-financed poaching syndicates working across the landscape. The traps are indiscriminate killers, crushing the legs of lions, chimpanzees and rangers on patrol. The brave National Park Rangers of Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley face daily risk of injury and death fighting poachers armed with powerful weapons and thousands of snares.
Snare Mountain was created by Paul Hilton to illustrate the profound challenges facing National Parks in the developing world. Wildlife tourism in Uganda is among the best in Africa, contributing strongly to Uganda’s economy. While rural poverty is a continual problem, the poaching is largely commercial and driven by criminal networks.
“Paul’s images show the tireless determination of the Uganda Wildlife Authority rangers and our own supporting teams,” said Michael Keigwin MBE, founder of the Uganda Conservation Foundation. “Every snare and trap will have killed before, and now can’t again. The Rangers have generated one of the greatest recoveries of any National Park in Africa, a renaissance that can spread with greater support.”
“We inherited Murchison Falls National Park from decades of war and the Lords Resistance Army terror,” said Sam Mwandha, executive director, Uganda Wildlife Authority. “UCF and Global Conservation have helped us recover the park, wildlife populations and tourism. The highly endangered Rothschild giraffes are up from 400 to 2000, and we have 80 percent of the world population. Lions and elephants are also increasing nicely. Thanks to our wonderful partners supporting what we actually need, we can continue protecting for future generations to enjoy.”
Global Conservation has supported highly effective and professional teams and projects, using a strategy called Global Park Defense (GDP). GPD is the most cost-effective and scalable program for direct funding of protection for intact forests and wildlife habitats. Based on a five-year cycle, parks gain from an investment plan supporting the core requirements of managing a protected area. Tangible support can cover a multitude of aspects: the construction of ranger facilities, installation of communications systems and appropriate technology such as EarthRanger, ranger training and field equipment, anti-poaching vehicles, community protection and development, and biodiversity recovery.
“Global Park Defense is now used in over 25 national parks and aims to expand its work to 100 sites by 2033,” said Jeff Morgan, founder and executive director of Global Conservation. “By providing local communities with the tools and training needed to protect their parks, Global Conservation's model promotes sustainable development and supports the livelihoods of those living in and around the protected areas.”
For more information, visit GlobalConservation.org.
Erin Wickman
Glodow Nead Communications
GlobalConservationPR@glodownead.com