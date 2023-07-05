Dr. Akoury Announces Dynamic Dance Nights at AWAREMed, Empowering Health Through Rhythm and Movement
Weekly Dance Classes Led by B.J. Goliday Unleash the Power of Dance and Music for Holistic Well-being at AWAREMed
Dr. Dalal Akoury, renowned integrative medicine expert and founder of AWAREMed, is excited to announce the launch of weekly dance nights at the AWAREMed facility. The dance classes will be led by the esteemed dance instructor, B.J. Goliday, and will offer a unique opportunity for individuals to embrace the benefits of dance and music for their overall health and well-being.
Dance has long been recognized as more than just a form of entertainment or self-expression. It has numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits that contribute to a healthier and happier lifestyle. Dr. Akoury, a strong advocate for holistic approaches to wellness, believes that incorporating dance into one's routine can lead to transformative outcomes.
"Movement and music have a profound impact on our well-being," says Dr. Akoury. "Dance allows us to engage both our bodies and minds, fostering joy, reducing stress, improving cardiovascular health, enhancing cognitive function, and boosting self-confidence."
The dance classes at AWAREMed will cater to participants of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced dancers. Each session will be carefully curated by B.J. Goliday, a seasoned dance instructor with a passion for inspiring others through movement and rhythm.
"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Akoury and AWAREMed to bring the power of dance to the community," expresses B.J. Goliday. "Through these weekly dance nights, we aim to create a positive and inclusive space where individuals can let loose, connect with others, and experience the incredible benefits that dance and music offer."
Participants can expect a diverse range of dance styles, including salsa, hip-hop, jazz, and more. The classes will not only focus on learning dance techniques but will also prioritize creating an enjoyable and supportive environment for everyone to express themselves freely.
The dance night schedule is TBD, but classes will be held at the AWAREMed facility located at 1604 Lamons Ln, Suite 202, Johnson City, TN, 37604. Interested individuals can find further information on the AWAREMed website or by contacting the office directly.
Dr. Akoury and B.J. Goliday encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to embrace the joy and vitality that dance brings to life. By integrating movement and music into their wellness journey, individuals can unlock their potential for improved physical fitness, emotional well-being, and overall health.
About Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREMed:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a highly respected physician and founder of AWAREMed, a leading integrative medicine center dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive care for individuals seeking optimal health. AWAREMed focuses on merging conventional medicine with complementary therapies to address the root causes of health issues and promote holistic well-being.
