MarketStudy:Polyquaternium37MineralOilPPG1Trideceth6,PolyglycerylDipolyhydroxystearateMarket,CosmeticKaolinPowderMarket

Market Study: Polyquaternium-37 Mineral Oil PPG-1 Trideceth-6 Market, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate Market, Cosmetic Kaolin Powder Market till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 Market is expected to grow from USD 18.00 Million in 2022 to USD 28.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 is a high-performance conditioning agent routinely used in personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling formulations. The target market for this product includes consumers seeking superior hair conditioning and protection against environmental damage. The growth of the Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for natural personal care products and the growing global trend towards hair care regimen.The latest trend in the Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 market is the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly products.

Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 is a cosmetic and skin care grade ingredient blend commonly used in personal care products. These types of Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 are highly versatile and can be found in many different types of products such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and creams. They are known for their excellent moisturizing properties, ability to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and ability to provide a smooth and silky feel to the skin.

Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 is widely used in hair care products as an emollient, lubricant, and conditioning agent. It is used in both direct and indirect channels in the hair care industry. In the direct channel, it is used in hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair treatments. In the indirect channel, it is used by formulation companies that create hair care products for private label or other brands. The main function of this ingredient is to help improve the manageability, shine, and softness of the hair.

The Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe. These regions are projected to hold significant market share percentages owing to the increased demand for personal care and cosmetic products. The market share of the Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 market in North America and Europe is expected to be around 35% and 30%, respectively. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunities due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding personal care products and an increase in disposable income. The market share of the Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be around 25%. The rest of the world is expected to hold a market share of approximately 10%.

The Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6 Market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few players. The major players operating in this market are BASF, Ashland, and SNF SAS. These companies offer a wide range of products that utilize Polyquaternium-37 (and) Mineral Oil (and) PPG-1 Trideceth-6, such as hair care products, shampoos, conditioners, and other industrial applications.

BASF reported sales revenue of €59.4 billion in 2020, while Ashland reported sales revenue of $2.4 billion in the same year. SNF SAS is a privately held company, and its revenue figures are not publicly available.

The Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate Market is expected to grow from USD 30.00 Million in 2022 to USD 39.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.The Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate market caters to a wide range of industries including cosmetic, personal care, and pharmaceutical among others. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for personal care products, especially in developing economies. Rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness about personal hygiene and wellness are the major drivers of the Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate market.

It is formed by esterification of hydroxystearic acid with 2 moles of glycerol. Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate is produced in two types -

• 0.99

• 0.995

The numbers in the product names indicate the purity level of the compound. Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate 0.995 has a higher purity level than Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate 0.99. The higher purity level ensures superior product quality and stability.

Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate is a polyglycerol ester derived from stearic acid and hydroxystearic acid. It is used in various applications such as skin care products, sun care products, and other cosmetics. In skin care products, it acts as an emollient and moisturizer, providing hydration and conditioning to the skin. As a sun care product, it acts as a dispersant, helping to distribute the UV filters evenly on the skin. In other cosmetics, it acts as a thickener and stabilizer, providing a smooth and creamy texture to the products.

The polyglyceryl-2 dipolyhydroxystearate market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States, and China. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for personal care products, including cosmetics and skincare products, which use polyglyceryl-2 dipolyhydroxystearate as an emulsifier and thickening agent. Additionally, the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle habits, and growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and grooming in these regions have resulted in increased demand for such products, further propelling the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing population and demand for various personal care products in the region.

Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate is a widely used ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products. The market for this ingredient is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the space. The major companies operating in the Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate Market are BASF, Goodlight, and Shanghai Hsinsou Auxiliary.

BASF recorded a revenue of $68.6 billion in 2020, while Goodlight's sales revenue was $16.2 million in the same year. The revenue figures for Shanghai Hsinsou Auxiliary are not publicly available.

The Cosmetic Kaolin Powder Market is expected to grow from USD 198.90 Million in 2022 to USD 267.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period.The Cosmetic Kaolin Powder market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic and chemical-based cosmetics, and the rising demand for anti-aging and anti-inflammatory skincare products. The target market for Cosmetic Kaolin Powder primarily consists of women who are aged between 18 and 50 years, who are conscious about their skin health and are willing to spend on premium skincare products.One of the major factors driving revenue growth for the Cosmetic Kaolin Powder market is the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products. The market has witnessed a surge in demand for products that are free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

Kaolin powder is a specialized clay that has become a popular ingredient in the cosmetic industry due to its ability to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin's surface. It is an essential ingredient in many beauty products that range from facial masks, scrubs, and soaps. Cosmetic kaolin powder comes in various grades depending on the particle size. The different types include 4μm-2μm, 2μm-1μm, and others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Cosmetic Kaolin Powder market with a market share of approximately 45% by the year 2026. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share in the Cosmetic Kaolin Powder market, with both regions projected to account for approximately 25% of the market by 2026. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products in these regions, as well as the presence of major cosmetic manufacturers.Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Oceania are also expected to witness significant growth in the Cosmetic Kaolin Powder market, with an estimated market share of 5%, 4%, and 2% respectively by 2026.

The global cosmetic kaolin powder market is highly competitive, with several established players dominating the market. Some of the key players in the market include Imerys S.A., KaMin LLC, Ashapura Group, BASF, Quarzwerke Gruppe, Sedlecky Kaolin A.S., MS Industries, Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, 20 Microns, China kaolin, ABM Argiles, and Patel Micron LLP.

Sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Imerys S.A.: $5.49 billion (2019)

- BASF: $66.6 billion (2019)

- 20 Microns: INR 9.98 billion (2019)

