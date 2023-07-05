North Carolina Med Spa Announces July Specials

/EIN News/ -- Cornelius, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelius, North Carolina -

Cornelius, NC based Purefico MedSpa & Therapy is inviting clients and first time guests to take advantage of their 2023 July Specials. Several popular services are being offered with intriguing discounts for the month of July, so anyone who has been putting off a treatment or therapy may find they are now in luck.

The specials are as follows: 20% off PRP and CO2 Laser Eye Treatment, 15% off Eye Products and 15% off the Hydrate and Hangover IV Drip. Clients may also purchase a $250 Gift Card and get 10 Units of Toxins Free or purchase a $500 Gift Card to get 20 Units of Toxins Free. All are welcome to either contact the clinic directly or browse their website to learn more about these services and why they are in such high demand.

For instance, PRP, or Platelet-Rich Plasma, is also known by some as a ‘vampire facial’ thanks to how effective it can be. Those who undergo PRP Therapy enjoy seeing their skin transform over the course of treatment, becoming smoother and taking on a flawless aesthetic over time. PRP Therapy can be used to remedy a variety of cosmetic issues, including skin that has suffered sun damage or acne scarring. Clients also prefer this therapy for its effectiveness at dealing with fine lines and wrinkles as well as uneven skin tones.

Clients may similarly wish to know that PRP is also a primary ingredient in two sexual wellness shots that are available at Purefico MedSpa & Therapy. The Priapus Shot, designed for men, is designed to improve sexual performance and stability, and clients have used this treatment to deal with erectile dysfunction (regardless of cause, such as diabetes, side effects of prior surgery and so on). According to the clinic, the Priapus shot improves blood flow to the penis, which results in stronger, longer and more sustainable erections. A local anesthetic is applied to ensure a pain-free experience.

Similarly, women who wish to see a similar improvement in their sex life may wish to try the med spa’s Orgasm Shot. Clients may opt for either a single treatment or more (depending on whether they wish to build on the existing PRP), and it is suitable for all ages. According to Purefico, the shot results in tighter vaginal skin and increased sensitivity, thereby enhancing desire and laying the foundation for a healthier sex life.

In both cases, consultations for these shots are wholly confidential, and the med spa takes several measures to ensure the privacy of clients is respected at all times. Discretion is always considered a core component of the med spa’s services. See more here: https://www.facebook.com/PureficoMedspaandtherapy.

Clients need only look up what others are saying to learn how positive an experience with Purefico can be. Coral C. says, “I was injured at work and had been seeing a PT and surgeon for 6-8 months. I was taking pain pills, epileptic medicine for the shakes, anti-inflammatory, steroids and more to function and wasn't feeling any better when I read about Melissa's story and her practice. After just a few treatments with ARP Wave Therapy, I felt 100% better and was able to go off my medicines and get back to my physical world, work, and enjoying my kids. I recommend her to anyone that has had an injury, battling with arthritis, or any other challenges because she and her protocol/technology are unbelievable!”

Purefico considers it their mission to provide a wide variety of services that are designed to improve both a client’s health and sense of wellness. As such, they are able to help clients deal with chronic pain, get on track to peak physical fitness and even boost their confidence through cosmetic therapies. Purefico is committed to the community, and they invite everyone to schedule a consultation today to learn how they can achieve their best self.

Clients who wish to learn more about the Med Spa’s July specials or other services may use the following link to get in touch: https://www.purefico.com/contact/. Additional information can be found on Purefico MedSpa & Therapy’s website and social media platforms.

###

For more information about Purefico MedSpa & Therapy, contact the company here:



Purefico MedSpa & Therapy

Melissa Lynch

(704) 655-2719

info@purefico.com

19401 Old Jetton Rd Suite 100

Cornelius, NC 28031

Melissa Lynch