UPDATE – Pollock Cohen LLP: Up to $1,000 in Free Online Advertising for Small Businesses as Part of Preliminarily Approved Class Action Settlement

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses across the United States may be eligible for up to $1,000 in free online advertising as part of the recent class action settlement reached with Giftly Inc. A federal court in Philadelphia has preliminarily approved a class action settlement in a lawsuit brought on behalf of businesses who were listed on Giftly.com. The final approval hearing for the class action settlement is currently scheduled to be held in Philadelphia on November 14, 2023.



The lawsuit claims that the Giftly website violates unfair competition laws by using small business’s names and reputations to sell monetary gifts that are suggested for use at those businesses. Giftly denies any wrongdoing and the Court has not decided who is right or wrong. Both parties are entering into this settlement to avoid burdensome and costly litigation and to provide a meaningful benefit to impacted businesses in a timely fashion.

As part of the proposed class action settlement, businesses that have been listed on the Giftly website are eligible to register for up to $1,000 in free advertising for their businesses through the settlement website, available here. As part of the settlement, an online marketing specialist will create, place, and manage the marketing campaign for each registered business that registers for the settlement.

To learn more about the settlement and your rights, please visit www.giftlymerchantadvertising.com. Businesses can find out whether they are listed on Giftly.com by using the search function available at www.giftly.com/search. Businesses can remove or customize their page on Giftly.com by visiting www.giftly.com/support/merchant_search. Businesses can remove or customize their page on Giftly.com by visiting www.giftly.com/support/merchant_search.

The court has appointed Raphael Janove of Pollock Cohen LLP as class counsel.

Pollock Cohen LLP has brought multiple class actions on behalf of small businesses that have appeared on websites without their permission. Pollock Cohen has a similar lawsuit involving GiftRocket.com. For more information about the GiftRocket lawsuit, please visit here.

Contact:

Raphael Janove

(646) 201-5523

giftly@pollockcohen.com