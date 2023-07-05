SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)

/EIN News/ -- Did you lose money on investments in Beyond Meat? If so, please visit Beyond Meat Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 10, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Plaintiff alleges that throughout the Class Period, Beyond Meat misled investors by boasting about the success of its product tests with its large-scale partnerships, including prominent food retailers like McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Beyond Meat assured investors and partners that it would “ensure manufacturability” through “extensive testing,” and that it was capable of manufacturing the unique plant-based meat products at commercial scale. Beyond Meat blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

Certain Beyond Meat executives profited enormously from the alleged scheme by selling hundreds of thousands of shares of their personally held Company stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. For instance, Defendant and Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson sold 440,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock during the Class Period for over $58.3 million in proceeds.

The truth began to emerge on October 22, 2021, when Beyond Meat announced that the Company was reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook by up to $34 million, or 25%. As part of the announcement, Beyond Meat also revealed that the Company’s expenses and inventories were continuing to rise. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by $12.82 per share, or nearly 12%, from $108.62 per share to $95.80 per share.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Beyond Meat announced a $1.8 million write-off of unsold inventory. As a result of this disclosure, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by $12.55 per share, or nearly 13%, from $94.48 per share to $81.93 per share.

However, Beyond Meat continued to assure investors of the success of its partnerships. For example, on November 10, 2021, Defendant Brown claimed that the Company “overcame numerous technical challenges” and blamed its poor financial results on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, on November 17, 2021, an article was published in Bloomberg highlighting the delays in production and execution challenges Beyond Meat was facing. Former employees reported that there were “significant internal problems” stemming from “confusion and misalignment . . . [and] belated decision-making” that corresponded with exacerbated production delays. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by $3.01 per share, or more than 3.5%, from $83.48 per share to $80.47 per share.

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, multiple media sources reported that Taco Bell had cancelled a planned product test due to ongoing quality concerns. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by $5.58 per share, or nearly 8%, from $70.09 per share to $64.51 per share.

Finally, on October 14, 2022, Beyond Meat announced the departure of several top executives, including the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by $1.43 per share, or over 9.6%, from $14.78 per share to $13.35 per share.

If you purchased or acquired Beyond Meat common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2023 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com