Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Net Worth Set To Reach $22 Billion by 2035; at 35.4% CAGR

Hydrogen Fueling Station

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrogen fueling station market size is projected to hold a suitable growth in the global market due to the increased developments carried out by the governments towards supporting the emission free ecosystem. In addition, OEMs are developing advanced biofuel system for vehicles which are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. By station type, the small segment is expected to dominate the global hydrogen fueling station market in 2025, in terms of revenue. By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in 2025, in terms of revenue. By vehicle technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to dominate the global market in 2025, in terms of revenue. By delivery method, the off-site segment is expected to dominate the global hydrogen fueling station market in 2025, in terms of revenue. Presently, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest revenue contributor.

The key players in the hydrogen fueling station market are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Black and Veatch Holding Company, China Petrochemical Corporation, Cummins Inc., FirstElement Fuel, Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., H2ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD, ITM Power PLC, NEL ASA, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, PDC Machines Inc., Shell, Linde PLC, TotalEnergies, and TrueZero.

The concept of a hydrogen fueling station is typically attributed to hydrogen or fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that provide a practical alternative to zero-emission mobility compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV). The hydrogen fueling station is built with a wide range of compressors and accumulators to effectively store & fill liquefied or gaseous hydrogen. Stations dispense hydrogen as a compressed gas at pressures of 10,000 psi (H70) for light-duty vehicles and 5,000 psi (H35) for all other vehicles. The fueling station has a storage tank based on the station’s location and capacity, in which hydrogen can be stored as a liquid, a low-pressure gas, or a high-pressure gas. Presently, governments across the globe are promoting the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and save fuel. For instance, in 2019, European Union (EU) started the H2Haul project, which is expected run for five years. This EU-funded project aims to deploy 16 zero-emission fuel cell vehicles at four sites, i.e., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and France, by 2024. Moreover, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Toyota, Shell, and Kenworth started the $82 million Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Report," The hydrogen fueling station market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2025 to 2035.

The factors such as stringent government regulations to control increasing pollution, high suitability of hydrogen as fuel, and increase in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology supplement the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market. However, high initial expenditure for producing hydrogen and lack of fuel infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements and future potential in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increase in investments & encouragement in administrative policy framework create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected operations of the automotive industry, but the economic crisis also led to reduction in expenditure on next-generation technologies, for instance, hydrogen-powered vehicles, thereby affected the hydrogen fueling station market. In Europe, economies such as Germany, France, Spain and, Italy, are following stringent measures such as attaining social distance and limiting movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In addition, slight decline in the sales of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has moderately impacted the demand for market globally. However, the positive outlook by governments to embark upon the utilization of low carbon technologies and boost decarbonization initiatives is anticipated to stabilize the hydrogen fueling station industry in the post COVID-19 stage.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By station type, the large segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle technology, the others segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By delivery method, the on-site segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.