Market Analysis: ChipOnFilmUnderfill Market, ElectromagneticShieldingFilms Market, RoofingYarnandFabric Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market, Electromagnetic Shielding Films Market, Roofing Yarn and Fabric Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market is expected to grow from USD 361.90 Million in 2022 to USD 454.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.The Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market is expected to experience a significant growth in the foreseeable future. The market is driven by the emergence of advanced technology in electronics coupled with increasing investments in research and development. COF finds extensive usage in various applications such as mobile phones, laptops and televisions, and other consumer electronics, which is contributing to the growth of the market.Additionally, the growing trend of miniaturization in electronics is also boosting the adoption of COF as it provides better protection to electronics components and durability in harsh conditions. Moreover, the demand for 5G technology, which requires improved performance and reliability, is driving the demand for COF.

It includes various types of underfill materials such as:

• Capillary Underfill (CUF)

• No Flow Underfill (NUF)

• Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill

• Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill

• Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill

Capillary Underfill (CUF) is designed to flow into narrow gaps between chips and substrates by capillary action while No Flow Underfill (NUF) is a highly viscous material that does not flow beyond its designated area. Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill is applied as a paste and cures in place. Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill is a pre-made film that is placed between the chip and substrate before assembly, while Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill is applied during the molding process of the chip.

Chip On Film Underfill (COF) is a method that is widely used in electronic devices like cell phones, tablets, and LCD displays. This technology involves attaching an integrated circuit (IC) chip to a flexible circuit board using an underfill adhesive. The adhesive, which is usually a polymer resin, fills the gap between the IC chip and the flexible circuit board, providing mechanical support and electrical connections between the two. COF technology enables smaller and more compact electronic devices, faster processing speeds, and improved device durability.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market, with a market share percent valuation of over 50%. This can be attributed to the presence of major electronics manufacturers in the region, as well as the increasing demand for consumer electronics.North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares as well, with expected market share percentages of around 20% and 18% respectively. This can be attributed to the presence of prominent players in the market and the increasing demand for advanced electronics in these regions.

The global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market is highly competitive with key players such as Henkel, Won Chemical, LORD Corporation, Hanstars, Fuji Chemical, Panacol, Namics Corporation, Shenzhen Dover, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, Zymet, AIM Solder, MacDermid (Alpha Advanced Materials), Darbond, AI Technology and Master Bond vying for market share.

In terms of revenue, Henkel generated sales revenue of USD 21.7 billion in 2020 from various segments, including adhesives for the electronics industry. LORD Corporation had sales revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2020, while Shin-Etsu Chemical recorded net sales of JPY 962 billion (USD 8.78 billion) in 2020.

The Electromagnetic Shielding Films Market is expected to grow from USD 254.20 Million in 2022 to USD 319.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.The Electromagnetic Shielding Films market has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This growth is due to the increasing demand from various sectors such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense. The increasing use of electronic devices and equipment in various industries is propelling the market growth for electromagnetic shielding films. The critical factors driving revenue growth in this market include the increasing need for electronic devices and equipment with low electromagnetic interference (EMI), growing demand for advanced materials with excellent and efficient electromagnetic shielding properties, and stringent government regulations related to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).

There are three main types of Electromagnetic Shielding Films:

• Conductive Adhesive Type

• Metal Alloy type

• Metal Microneedle type

The Conductive Adhesive Type film contains conductive particles that create an electrical pathway to ground electromagnetic waves. The Metal Alloy Type film is made of a combination of two or more metals that provide high conductivity. The Metal Microneedle Type film contains metal micro-needles that pierce through the polymer matrix to create a conductive pathway.

Electromagnetic shielding films are used in various applications such as smartphones, computers, wearable devices, vehicle electronics, and others. These films are designed to protect electronic devices from electromagnetic interference (EMI) which can result in either degraded performance of the device or complete device failure. Smartphones and computers use electromagnetic shielding films to prevent interference between different internal components. Wearable devices also require EMI shielding as they are in close proximity to the body and can be affected by external EMI.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the global Electromagnetic Shielding Films market in the forecast period. As of 2021, North America holds the largest market share percent valuation of approximately 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific with approximately 30% market share. The increasing demand for electronic devices, growing concerns regarding electromagnetic interference (EMI), and the presence of leading companies in the region are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the Electromagnetic Shielding Films market in these regions.

Electromagnetic Shielding Films Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several regional and global players. Some of the key players operating in the market are TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable, Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics, Toyochem, Guangdong Zhongchen Industrial, KNQ Technology, Hangchen Technology, Baoding Lucky Magnetic, and Suzhou Chengbangdayi Material.

In terms of sales revenue figures, TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable reported a revenue of around $575 million in 2020, while Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics reported a revenue of around $420 million in the same year. Toyochem reported a revenue of around $725 million, while Guangdong Zhongchen Industrial reported a revenue of around $390 million. Hangchen Technology reported a revenue of around $260 million, and Baoding Lucky Magnetic reported a revenue of around $180 million.

The Roofing Yarn and Fabric Market is expected to grow from USD 710.58 Million in 2022 to USD 998.76 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period.The Roofing Yarn and Fabric market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to several factors. The primary factor driving revenue growth is the increasing demand for thermal and acoustic insulation in commercial and residential buildings. Rising awareness about the need for energy-efficient buildings to reduce carbon footprint is another factor propelling market growth. Additionally, the growing construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the increased demand for roofing yarn and fabric.

The latest trends seen in the Roofing Yarn and Fabric market include the adoption of advanced materials, such as high-performance membranes and coatings, for roofing applications. The focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials is another trend that is gaining traction in the market.

The types are as follows:

• Polyester

• Glass Fiber

• Other Types

Roofing yarn and fabric are widely used in the construction industry for reinforcing and strengthening roofs. In residential buildings, it is used for asphalt shingles, felt underlayments, and as an additional layer of reinforcement for roofs made of materials like wood, metal, and tiles. In commercial buildings, it is commonly used as a base for single-ply roofing membranes and as a moisture barrier. In industrial buildings, it is used for waterproofing and reinforcement of roofs such as metal deck roofing and concrete roofs. The roofing yarn and fabric provide added strength and stability to the roof, making it durable and long-lasting.

The market share percent valuation for the roofing yarn and fabric market in North America is projected to be around 35% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the market share of the roofing yarn and fabric market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach nearly 40% by 2028. Other regions such as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to show moderate growth in this market but are not expected to dominate or hold significant market share compared to North America and Asia Pacific.

Saint-Gobain, Johns Manville, and Freudenberg are some of the leading players in the roofing yarn and fabric market. These companies are highly focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and advancements in technology, providing differentiated products that cater to the specific needs of their customers.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Saint-Gobain: €42.6 billion (2020)

- Johns Manville: $3.1 billion (2020)

- Tiandingfeng (TDF): RMB 1.1 billion (2019)

- Freudenberg: €9.4 billion (2020)

- Huvis Corp: KRW 2.0 trillion (2019)

- Tietex International Ltd: $200 million (2019)

- Indorama Ventures: $10.6 billion (2020)

