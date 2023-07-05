Ontario government supports long-term planning and consultation work to explore the expansion of clean nuclear at Bruce Power

/EIN News/ -- Tiverton, Ontario, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Hon. Todd Smith, announced support to advance the long-term planning and consultation work required to explore nuclear expansion options on the Bruce Power site. This commitment supports Ontario’s long-term plans to grow the economy and achieve its net zero goals.

“Nuclear power has been the stable backbone of Ontario’s clean electricity system for decades and Bruce Power is ready to play an integral role in addressing the province’s clean energy needs, while supporting good jobs and economic prosperity for the future,” said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power. “We are advancing long-term planning and consultation activities to determine how the site can further contribute to Ontario’s clean energy and economic development goals.”

Bruce Power produces 30 per cent of Ontario’s electricity on fewer than 1,000 hectares of land with space for incremental infrastructure development while protecting the environment. Bruce Power is uniquely positioned, with over a half century of experience, a large body of environmental research, significant space for expansion, existing transmission corridors, strong community support and an experienced workforce.

“Our government’s open for business approach has led to unprecedented investments across the province, from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing to critical minerals to green steel,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “With our plan already in place to meet demand this decade we are starting the pre-development work to identify future generation options, including reliable, affordable and clean nuclear energy, that will power our province into the future.”

With the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Pathways to Decarbonization (P2D) report forecasting the need to double its installed capacity in the province to meet demand while meeting emissions reductions targets, starting this long-term planning and consultation is prudent and proactive. The IESO’s P2D report highlighted “no regret actions” the government can take now to start down the path to net zero by 2050, including beginning the planning, siting and environmental assessment work needed for expanded nuclear generation, and galvanizing collaboration amongst stakeholders and Indigenous communities.

“Bruce Power is a leader in producing clean, reliable energy for people in Huron-Bruce County and across the province,” said Hon. Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and MPP for Huron-Bruce. “The benefits of and belief in nuclear energy are truly generational in mid-western Ontario. These consultations are an integral step in facilitating further growth of our clean energy sector, creating good jobs close to home and ensuring Ontarian’s have an energy supply they can depend on.”

Bruce Power is located in the traditional and treaty territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and the harvesting territories of the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Historic Saugeen Métis. Bruce Power is committed to meaningful engagement, and consultation with local Indigenous communities, including opportunities for participation.

The site operates in the Clean Energy Frontier region of Bruce, Grey, and Huron counties, which has developed a network of innovative companies who support the clean energy industry. The region has a high level of citizen engagement, local expertise and knowledge of the industry, which will be of key importance during public consultation on the process.

“This is a very exciting development for the future of electricity generation in Ontario and for our Bruce Grey community,” said Rick Byers, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. “Bruce Power has such a positive impact throughout our region, we look forward to following the progress of this pre-development work.”

The Province will provide the support for Bruce Power to commence the planning and consultation work to meet federal regulatory requirements, and the process will be used as a planning and early engagement tool for potential future large infrastructure projects. The process will benefit from early community engagement and nearly 50-years of nuclear plant operation at the Bruce Power site with a well understood, studied and verified environmental footprint.

The long-term planning and consultation activities will not impact the company’s Life-Extension Program that will secure the site’s operation through 2064.

About Bruce Power

