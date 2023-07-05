Solera Health Shortlisted at The SaaS Awards 2023

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the category “Best SaaS Product for Healthcare.” Solera’s AI-driven platform matches patients with the solutions and resources required for their personalized clinical care - while also reducing the operational burden, cost and complexity of managing multiple point solutions.

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said, “Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year’s submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy. The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including Solera Health, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators.”

The Solera platform solves for employer and payer point-solution fatigue solutions, as it becomes increasingly challenging to identify the right digital health best-suited for their organizations’ needs. Solera’s platform also allows for more objective reporting on clinical outcomes, and its marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated disease prevention with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers delivering the most meaningful health outcomes.

Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera Health, said, “It's an honor to be shortlisted in the ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare’ category of The SaaS Awards. This acknowledgment not only underscores the Solera platform and our relentless dedication to innovation, but also the profound impact of harnessing technology to personalize healthcare with best-fit solutions, get individuals access to care earlier via new entry points, and ultimately modernize the experience for patients and payers alike.”



SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 August 2023, with the final winners revealed on 13 September 2023. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist/ .

For more information on Solera and its offerings, follow Solera Health on LinkedIn or visit www.soleranetwork.com .

Contact:

BOCA Communications for Solera

solera@bocacommunications.com

For the Cloud Awards:

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

james@cloud-awards.com

About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Solera’s value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .



About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

