Tony by Toni, Trendy Coordinated Apparel Brand, Celebrates the Entire Family
From coordinated tees to Llama pajamas with an innovative and fun approach to family fashion
We are about redefining the way people see matching family clothing. Our brand is about joy, expression, and embracing the spirit of unity through fashion.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based fashion brand Tony by Toni turns adversity into opportunity. Founded in 2018 by Toni Glaze, a determined wife, and mother, the brand was born out of a lack of stylish coordinated clothing options for moms and sons. Her son Tony inspired her to create unique, fashion-forward outfits for the entire family. But Tony by Toni is more than just a fashion label - it's a celebration of family. Toni and her husband Corey saw the need for inclusive family apparel and created a business that welcomes all family dynamics to be part of a chic and stylish community.
— Corey Glaze, VP and Co-Founder, Tony by Toni
Tony by Toni's family fashion line is making waves in the industry. Their innovative and boundary-pushing approach has earned them a coveted spot in the prestigious 2023 Workshop at Macy's cohort. Tony by Toni's dedication to innovation and pushing boundaries continues to set them apart, and their upcoming “Llama Family” pajama collection is poised to make an even bigger impact on the market. This upcoming release combines modern aesthetics with a delightful sense of style and joy. Featuring catchy phrases for the whole family like "Momma Llama, Baby Llama, No Prob Llama, and No Drama Llama," these cozy pajamas create cherished moments of togetherness through fashionable family wear.
"We unite families through trendy, cool apparel that doesn’t just attract moms and daughters but also dads and granddads. Our unique and fresh approach has made us relatable to all, forging a strong bond with families. It’s like, we’re all part of this “cool family club” together. And we pride ourselves on delivering exclusive, fashion-forward designs that make every family member feel special." - Toni Glaze, President, and Founder, Tony by Toni.
Tony by Toni is a brand that thrives on empowering individuals to embrace their unique identities, and its "Define Collection" is a testament to that mission. With inspiring titles like "mother," "father," "son," and "daughter," this collection encourages individuals to showcase their familial roles proudly. With each release, Tony by Toni solidifies their position as a trendsetting brand to watch, inspiring families worldwide with their unique and fashionable pieces.
For more information about Tony by Toni, visit www.TonybyToni.com or their Instagram page at https://instagram.com/tonybytoni
ABOUT TONY BY TONI
Whether mommy and me or daddy and me, Tony by Toni provides fashionable apparel that every family will love, its mantra is to create trendy designs that match but are unique and bring families together through fashion. Inspired by modern families with style, every Tony by Toni design is original and exclusive. Whether it's a matching tee or a romper for your little one Tony by Toni guarantees customers will be one of the most admired families in your social circle.
