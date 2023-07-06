FCC Consulting Services Minority-Owned Trenton-Based IT Consulting Firm Introduces Construction Site Monitoring Services
Video camera and monitoring services with instant access to job sites with unsurpassed image monitoring and digital recording
TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FCC Consulting Services is revolutionizing the construction industry, offering a comprehensive suite of project monitoring solutions to help general contractors, construction managers, and client owners stay in control. From our state-of-the-art Drone Surveys for aerial data collection and Site Monitoring & Security Services to capture up-close details on location—right down to providing Project Video Documentation tools with fully supported dashboard streaming—all designed to bring cost-effective peace of mind throughout your major civil engineering projects.
— Stephen Meyers, Communications Manager, Hampton Roads Connected Partners
Our highly qualified team of professionals offers a comprehensive solution to meet the demands outlined in all phases of your construction bid package. With our 8(a) Minority-Owned Business status, as well as certification through both Disadvantaged and Small Business Entities (DBE & SBE), FCC services empower you to easily reach any diversity-spending goals set forth by your organization.
“I am pleased to write this testimonial regarding Hampton Roads Connected Partner’s experience with FCC Consulting Services for our project monitoring system that monitors the construction progress of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project. The HRCP management team has been pleased and impressed with the methodology and people we’ve dealt with throughout the project. Their knowledge and experience have been extremely helpful as they guided us through the ever-changing requirements and installation dates for this project. Without reservation, I would recommend them to others.” – Stephen Meyers, Communications Manager, Hampton Roads Connected Partners
Schedule a short, 15-minute introductory call today that will move your project forward in support services and meeting your diversity spending targets. Get in touch and learn more about our services on our website, https://www.fccconsultingservices.com/technology-solutions.
About FCC Consulting Services LLC
Chris Carothers is the CEO and founder of FCC Consulting Services LLC (FCC); which is an African American male-led technology firm in business for over a decade. Through his leadership, FCC has become an ideal partner in elevating organizations to the next level of success. FCC specialized solutions, leveraged by a multidisciplinary approach, provide our clients with streamlined processes, improved performance, and financial optimization throughout all sectors—public or private. With each service, we tailor-make a solution specifically for your needs.
FCC stands out in the industry as a reliable and knowledgeable partner with an impressive track record of successful client projects. Our experience, expertise, technical savvy, and commitment to understanding our clients' needs ensure that we can always deliver exceptional results safely, on time, and within budget.
Jacqueline Pittenger, Communications Manager
FCC Consulting Services
+1 615.988.5133
jpittenger@FCCconsultingservices.com