Pride Under the Pines announces headliners for October, 7 2023 Pride Festival.

Pride Under the Pines is staying true to our original mission, to bring fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud LGBTQ+ pride festival with family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, artists and comedic acts! Pride Under the Pines, producers PS HomeBoys announce their headliners for the third annual pride festival in Idyllwild, CA. Main Headline will be International pop star DEV, whose unique style of “futuristic" and “electro-pop” hits and "pulsing" sounds dominate airways, underground circuits and in night clubs all across the globe. Comedic headline performances will be delivered by Jason Stuart, known for his Award Winning TV Series ‘’Smothered" , and Shann Carr a Coachella Valley favorite, who has entertained audiences for over three decades. Palm Springs, CA design showroom PS Homeboys, was recently voted Best Retailer in Coachella Valley.

PS Homeboys and Team Pride Under The Pines, work to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity.” — John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With only 3-months til the launch of Pride Under the Pines , planned for Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Idyllwild, CA, PS HomeBoys announces headliners for the third annual pride festival.PS HomeBoys’ co-owners and event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor commented, “Pride Under the Pines is staying true to our original mission, to bring fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud LGBTQ+ pride festival with family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, artists and comedic acts!"Announcing their Main Headliner is International pop star and American recording artist DEV, singer, songwriter, rapper, model, and radio host, who dominates airways, underground circuits, and night clubs all across the globe. Celebrating decades of success as a Multi-platinum Recording Artist DEV, whose unique style of “futuristic" and “electro-pop” hits and "pulsing" sounds has received countless Top 100 Hits. As well as high-profile collaborations on the song "Like A G6" with Far East Movement ft. The Cataracs, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, selling over two million downloads from her global fan base.Pride Under The Pines 2023 other major headliners include the events Host, the ever amazing, drag superstar Anita Rose and her entourage of dragtastic girls who will offer live performances featuring Diva’s from Oscar’s Palm Springs. The comedic headliners will be Jason Stuart, who is best known for his Award Winning TV Series ‘’Smothered – Season 2 Trailer’’, and Shann Carr a Coachella Valley favorite, who has entertained from the low desert to the high seas for over three decades.Saturday’s October 7th festivities will feature non-stop electronic dance music and dancing from 12:00 - 9:00 pm with live trax spun by DJ Alex D, a San Diego-based lesbian DJ, and KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs, very own DJ Galaxy. John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, who is also one of the event sponsors commented, “As soon as we depart Palm Springs the party begins! The Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus makes the short trip over the mountains almost as fun as the destination! Once we arrive in the storybook village of Idyllwild, you’ll feel instantly welcomed by PS Homeboys and Team Pride Under The Pines, who work to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity. So join me on the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus and enjoy the stunning natural surroundings with a lively celebration of love and equality you’ll never forget!”Providing and sponsoring Seltzers and Drinks for VIP guests on the KGAY Party Bus, is Palm Springs favorite establishment PS Bottle Shop, as well as offering a special pop-up bar during the event. KGAY Party Bus Tickets are limited, so don’t miss out. To purchase your tickets visit www.PrideUnderThePines.com The Rustic Theatre , the festival’s host venue, will be providing several of the event’s bars alongside other artisans, food, and drink vendors. (To learn more visit their website to become a vendor). The Rustic Theatre is also offering a special Interactive Movie Screening, of Behind the Candelabra, at 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 7th with opening performances featuring an incredible drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs.“We are thrilled to bring Behind the Candelabra, as this year's movie premier, both for the film’s critical acclaim and how Liberace was a living legend to the LGBTQ community. He showed us all how to live life to the fullest in Palm Springs and to be who and what you are - without changing oneself or conforming to society.”“Pride Under The Pines was created out of love for Idyllwild and a sense of community,” said PS HomeBoys’ co-owners Niels and Jeremy who fell in love with the town of Idyllwild and the Rustic Theatre. Pride Under The Pines was first conceived in 2021 in response to limitations brought about by COVID-19, as PS Homeboys, two gay entrepreneurs, got together and said – “We’re coming out: out into the open and up on the mountain for the first-ever Pride Under the Pines.”Celebrating the festival’s previous two year’s attendance which totaled over 2500 guests and welcomed guests of all ages, races, and ethnicities, from across Southern California who enjoy the venue's rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees. Idyllwild residents were reported as feeling equally excited for the third edition of the Pride Under The Pines as restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses love the uptick in tourism and getting to meet the festival’s prideful supporters who come out to their picturesque desert town to show their love for the LGBTQ+ community.Guests looking to make a weekend adventure and visit Idyllwild’s inclusive community and charming ambiance are encouraged to check out the Silver Pines Lodge and Idyllwild Bunk House, the official accommodation partners for Pride Under The Pines 2023, who offer a variety of hotel rooms and private cabins for the ultimate pride festival experience.Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!The third annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets are on Sale Now! Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry. Proceeds from the festival will support Palm Springs Animal Shelter.General Admission Ticket: $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $40 per person and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. With an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.General Admission + Bus + Interactive Movie Ticket: $100.00 per personGeneral Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. Interactive Movie Pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.VIP Backstage Pass: $100.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Special Meet / Greet with Performing Artists!VIP Backstage + Open Bar & Interactive Movie Ticket: $125.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.The Ultimate VIP Backstage + Open Bar + Party Bus & Interactive Movie Ticket: $160.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.About Pride Under The Pines (For sponsorship opportunities email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)Pride Under The Pines a nonprofit 501c3 organization was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy, and Niels are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and creating a feeling of acceptance, love, and positivity.“We stick by our promise, to create a safe space for all people young and old, to feel connected, while they create new memories, and make new friends in a beautiful place with fantastic music, events and filled with laughter and dancing. This is our Promise to YOU.” - Team Pride Under The Pines, Rustic Theatre - Idyllwild & PS HomeBoys - Palm SpringsAbout PS HomeBoys - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.

