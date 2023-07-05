DCI assists Adams Co Sheriff’s Office with a shooting in Corning, Iowa

July 5, 2023

Adams County, Iowa - Shortly after 12:00 PM on July 4, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a shooting that occurred at 3140 210th St in rural Adams County, Iowa. A minor was handling a firearm when the firearm discharged. The bullet traveled through a bedroom wall into an adjacent room where shrapnel from the bullet struck 63-year-old Connie Standley in the face. Standley was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines and is currently in critical condition.

This is an on-going investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.