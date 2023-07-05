Submit Release
DCI assists Adams Co Sheriff’s Office with a shooting in Corning, Iowa

July 5, 2023

Adams County, Iowa - Shortly after 12:00 PM on July 4, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a shooting that occurred at 3140 210th St in rural Adams County, Iowa.  A minor was handling a firearm when the firearm discharged.  The bullet traveled through a bedroom wall into an adjacent room where shrapnel from the bullet struck 63-year-old Connie Standley in the face.  Standley was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines and is currently in critical condition.

This is an on-going investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

DCI assists Adams Co Sheriff's Office with a shooting in Corning, Iowa

