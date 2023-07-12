R&B SONGSTRESS BETH PARTNERS WITH ATHLETIC APPAREL COMPANY OBSERVAMÉ TO PROMOTE MENTAL &PHYSICAL HEALTH THROUGH MOVEMENT
The 2022-TIME magazine awarded brand continues to make strides in the fashion industry with no plans to slow down.
I am honored to collaborate with ObservaMé® and join their mission of promoting mental and physical well-being.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth, the acclaimed R&B songstress known for her soulful voice and empowering lyrics, has teamed up with ObservaMé®, an award-winning athletic apparel company, to serve as an influential brand collaborator. The partnership aims to support ObservaMé®'s mission of promoting the improvement of mental and physical health through movement.
ObservaMé® has been making strides to reach the forefront of the athletic apparel industry, offering premium sportswear designed for optimum performance and comfort. Their dedication to promoting an active lifestyle aligns perfectly with Beth's passion for empowering individuals and advocating for holistic well-being.
Through this collaboration, Beth will bring her unique style and influence to raise awareness about the importance of mental and physical health. As an influencer for ObservaMé®, Beth will inspire her fans and followers to embrace movement and prioritize self-care as an integral part of their lives.
Beth's soulful music has touched the hearts of many, and her lyrics often reflect themes of resilience, self-acceptance, and personal growth. By partnering with ObservaMé®, she aims to extend her message of empowerment beyond the realm of music and into the realm of physical and mental well-being.
ObservaMé®'s commitment to providing high-quality athletic apparel that enhances performance and comfort makes them the perfect fit for Beth. The collaboration will involve joint marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, and exclusive content creation aimed at promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
"We are thrilled to have Beth join us as an influential collaborator," said Karen Fultz-Robinson, Founder and CEO of ObservaMé®. "Her music has always been a source of inspiration, and we believe that her influence will greatly contribute to our mission of empowering individuals to prioritize their mental and physical health through movement."
Beth expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honored to collaborate with ObservaMé® and join their mission of promoting mental and physical well-being. Movement has always been an integral part of my life, and I believe it can be transformative for individuals in various aspects. Together, we will encourage people to embrace their personal journeys and harness the power of movement to enhance their overall well-being."
The partnership between Beth and ObservaMé® signifies a powerful fusion of music, fashion, and wellness. It aims to inspire individuals to embrace movement as a means of self-expression, empowerment, and self-care.
For more information about Beth and ObservaMé®, please visit [https://www.bethalwayssings.com/ and https://observame.net ].
About BETH: Beth is an acclaimed R&B songstress known for her soulful voice and empowering lyrics. Her music reflects themes of resilience, self-acceptance, and personal growth. Through her soul-stirring melodies, Beth seeks to inspire individuals to embrace their authentic selves and strive for personal greatness.
About ObservaMé®: ObservaMé® was founded by Fultz-Robinson in 2017. Fultz-Robinson’s WATCHOPENING invention, which was born out of a 15-mile marathon training run, creates a level of convenience for which the athletic industry starved. In 2022, ObservaMé® was awarded by TIME magazine as the best style invention of 2022. All designs include high quality sustainable fabrics with moisture absorption properties to prevent chaffing but maintain the soft and supple feel expected by high energy exertion performers. Fultz-Robinson’s vision for ObservaMé® is to be a life partner along the health journey of each person who seeks to improve their mental and physical well-being.
