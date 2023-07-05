Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Industrial Protective Clothing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Industrial Protective Clothing Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $19.2 billion in 2022 to $20.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Further, the industrial protective clothing market will reach $28.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8%. North America held the largest industrial protective clothing market share in 2022



The growth of this industry is primarily driven by an increase in workplace injuries worldwide. Workplace injuries, which encompass illnesses and accidents occurring during work, are often attributed to hazardous working environments. Industrial protective clothing plays a crucial role in safeguarding employees from accidents, injuries, and life-threatening incidents such as physical harm, fractures, and amputations.

Learn More In-Depth On The Industrial Protective Clothing Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-protective-clothing-global-market-report

Major industrial protective clothing companies are W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bennett Safetywear, Ansell Ltd., Teijin Aramid, Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd, Workwear Outfitters LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., TenCate Protective Fabrics, Big Bill Ltd., SW Safety Solutions Inc., Berne Apparel, and Workwear Outfitters LLC.

A key trend in the market is the emergence of product innovations, with major companies striving to enhance their market position through innovative offerings.

For instance, UniFirst Corporation, a US-based workwear and textile service company, introduced the Spotlite MV workwear collection in October 2022. This collection offers a wide range of sizes, colors, and designs for various garments, including slacks, shorts, shirts, polo shirts, vests, and jackets. Its unique features include segmented reflective silver striping for improved visibility in low light, as well as lightweight, breathable fabric with moisture-wicking technology to enhance comfort and mobility. The collection's contemporary design incorporates a distinct color-block pattern.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9472&type=smp

The global industrial protective clothing market is segmented as-

1) By Product: Durable, Disposable

2) By Application: Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garments, Clean Room, Mechanical Protective, Limited General-Use, Other Application Types

3) By End-User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Other End-User Types

The importance of the industrial protective clothing market report lies in its ability to equip stakeholders, industry participants, decision-makers, and investors with vital information for strategic planning and informed decision-making. By understanding the market's growth potential, key drivers, and emerging trends, organizations can position themselves to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the industrial protective clothing market.

Industrial Protective Clothing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the industrial protective clothing market size, industrial protective clothing market segments, industrial protective clothing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model