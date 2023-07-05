Multi-Domain Controller Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Multi-Domain Controller Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Multi-Domain Controller Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $2.7 billion in 2022 to $3.5 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 30%. Further, the global market is expected to reach $9.7 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 28%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the multi-domain controller market in 2022.



One of the key factors driving the growth of the multi-domain controller industry is the increasing demand for automated vehicles. Automated vehicles are capable of operating without human intervention by utilizing advanced sensing and data processing technologies.

Major multi-domain controller companies are Continental AG, Aptiv Plc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corporation, Mobileye, Panasonic Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch, Tata Elxsi, Sasken Technologies Limited, Visteon Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporate, NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Ltd., and Valeo.

A key trend in the multi-domain controller market is product innovation, particularly in enhancing the computing power of these controllers.

For example, in January 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen launched a multi-domain capable edition of the ZF ProAI high-performance controller, which enables different functionalities such as ADAS, infotainment, and chassis on separate domain-based boards. This compact controller can simultaneously run multiple operating systems, such as Android Auto and QNX, while maintaining high energy efficiency of 5 TOPS per watt.

The global multi-domain controller market is segmented as-

1) By Bus System: Controller Area Network (CAN) And Can FD (Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate), Ethernet, Flexray, Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

2) By Bit Size: 32-Bit, 64-Bi, 128-Bit

3) By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars

4) By Application: ADAS And Safety, Body And Comfort, Cockpit, Powertrain

Understanding the dynamics and growth potential of the multi-domain controller market is of utmost importance for various stakeholders, including automotive manufacturers, technology companies, investors, and policymakers. The multi-domain controller market report serves as a valuable resource, providing insights and data that enable informed decision-making and strategic planning.By comprehending the market trends, emerging opportunities, and challenges, stakeholders can position themselves advantageously in this rapidly evolving landscape.The report serves as a foundation for further research and analysis, encouraging innovation and advancements in multi-domain controller technologies.

Multi-Domain Controller Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the multi-domain controller market size, multi-domain controller market segments, multi-domain controller market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

