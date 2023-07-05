Book release — Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life
Earl Waud's new book "Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life" is available now!
Announcing the release of Earl Waud's follow-up book to "Hindsight". "Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life" is available online nowDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed best-selling author and lifelong student of success and personal achievement, Earl Waud, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, "Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life."
Launched on July 4th, this insightful guide offers readers an invigorating exploration of belief's powerful role in crafting a fulfilling life.
Following the success of his first book, "Hindsight," Earl Waud continues illuminating the path to personal growth with "Borrowed Belief." The book is more than just a compendium of wisdom; it is a practical map leading to the treasure of self-discovery, self-belief, and limitless potential.
"Borrowed Belief is not just about the power of belief, but about harnessing that power to build the life you've always dreamed of," says Earl Waud. "It's about acknowledging that it's perfectly okay to lean on the belief of others - mentors, inspiring figures, literature - until we've fortified our own."
"Borrowed Belief" introduces readers to key life skills: gratitude, responsibility, belief, goal-setting, action-taking, learning, and generosity. More importantly, it teaches how to 'borrow belief' from external sources until you've built a firm foundation of your own, creating a catalyst for profound personal and professional transformation.
This thought-provoking book has already earned accolades from personal development experts and entrepreneurs for its fresh take on the concept of belief. Early reviews indicate that "Borrowed Belief" is a stand-out addition to the self-improvement genre, potentially positioning it as a must-read for those seeking meaningful change in their lives.
"Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life" is online at various book-selling platforms. For more information on Amazon, click here.
About Earl Waud:
Earl Waud is a seasoned author, speaker, and dedicated mentor. His life's mission has been the pursuit of personal achievement and the exploration of what truly drives success. Born with an insatiable curiosity and passion for understanding the intricacies of human potential, he has devoted himself to studying the behaviors, mindset, and principles that lead to personal and professional growth.
Earl Waud is known for his direct, engaging style and ability to distill complex concepts into relatable wisdom. He has used this talent to provide practical, effective guidance through his books, online training courses, and live mentoring sessions.
His debut book, "Hindsight," was lauded for its insightful examination of life lessons and its ability to inspire readers to rethink their perspectives. With his upcoming release, "Borrowed Belief: The Secret Ingredient for Living Your Best Life," he continues his literary journey, offering readers an illuminating exploration of belief's role in defining one's life.
Beyond his writing, Earl Waud has made it his mission to empower others through his online platforms and live seminars. His courses have been commended for their comprehensive coverage and real-world applicability, with students praising the transformative impact they've had on their lives. The live mentoring sessions offer an interactive platform for individuals to navigate their personal growth journey with Earl Waud himself, fostering an environment of learning and shared growth.
A self-confessed life-long learner, Earl Waud is not just a mentor but a constant student of life. His firm belief in the power of continuous learning and personal evolution reflects in his work and life philosophy. With each new day, he strives to learn, grow, and share generously of his knowledge, impacting countless lives in the process.
Earl Waud's body of work, which spans authorship, mentoring, and speaking engagements, echoes a single resounding message - belief in oneself can be borrowed, nurtured, and mastered, becoming the secret ingredient to living your best life. His commitment to this truth and dedication to imparting it to others makes him a truly influential figure in the field of personal development.
For more about Earl Waud and his work, visit Earl's Library.
Earl Waud
earl@borrowedbelief.com
Earl Waud, Author
+1 619-672-2024
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn