Shaftsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3003120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: July 1st, 2023 – 0439 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 30

TOWN: Rupert

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sykes Hollow Road

WEATHER: Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Grady Matteson

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy passenger-side damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH/INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash with a collision into a power pole on Vermont Route 30 near Sykes Hollow Road in the Town of Rupert. Upon arrival, the vehicle that caused the property damage left the scene and did not report the incident. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on VT Route 30 before driving outside the northbound fog line and into the embankment. The vehicle traveled through the embankment and collided with a power pole which snapped the pole in half. Physical evidence on the roadway revealed the vehicle continued northbound on VT Route 30 away from the scene.

Troopers located the vehicle of interest parked in a driveway on VT Route 30 in the Town of Pawlet. Troopers attempted to speak with the operator during the morning of the incident but were unsuccessful. Later in the day, Troopers were contacted by the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Grady Matteson (35) from Pawlet, Vermont.

On July 5th, 2023, the Vermont State Police met with Matteson at the Manchester Police Department, where he was issued a criminal citation to answer the offenses above at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.