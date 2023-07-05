MINISTRY OF MINES, ENERGY & RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

45th Independence Message.

From: The Minister, Hon. Bradley Tovosia, Permanent Secretary Dr. Christopher Vehe Sagapoa, Deputy Secretary, Directors, Staff of the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Project Managers and Staff of all the Project Offices.

To: His Excellency the Governor General Sir David Vunagi, the Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogovare, Parliament Members, the National Government, Provincial Government, Business Houses, Statutory Bodies, Non-Government Organizations, Church Leaders, Chiefs, Community Leaders, Women Groups, Youth Groups, People with disabilities and all the people of Solomon Islands.

Congratulation on the 45th Independence of Solomon Islands since 7th July 1978.

Solomon Islands has reach its 45th year of independence. We as a nation have had 45 years of learning to grow and unite in diversity, of overcoming adversities, of failures and accomplishment, and of development and growing partnerships. We must acknowledge our Almighty God as the source of wisdom, strength and guidance throughout our coexistence, development and progress.

The Ministry as a Resource Sector Ministry will continue to provide the services and support to the National Government, Donor Partners, the people of Solomon Islands and the stakeholders based on its:

Vision :

Improving the social and Economic Wellbeing of all Solomon Islanders through sustainable exploitation of our minerals, energy, petroleum, and water resources identified by using geo-scientific surveys.

Mission:

Strive for service excellence ensuring it abides by high ethical standards, is proficient in its service delivery and, promotes professionals throughout the Ministry to ensure sustainable use of our resources for the improved social and economic wellbeing of our people, and to create an ability to address natural geo-hazards.

Also continually strive to be an exemplary public service institution respected for its adherence to principles of good governance, impartiality and fairness in its public conduct at all times.

As we continue to grow let us seek God’s continues guidance and divine wisdom to direct and go forth before us as we depend on God to sustain, protect and unite us. Let us all work together with each other at the community level, church level, provincial level, organizational level, national level and international level with our stakeholders and development partners to achieve our goals.

May we not lose sight of our allegiance and renew it to promote peace, prosperity, unity, love, respect, harmony, resilience and growth.

Together we can work as partners and build a safe, prosperous and united Solomon Islands.

May God Bless Solomon Islands from shore to shore.