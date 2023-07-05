LAZORE Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single “Break Slowly” This July 31st

The Alt-Rock artist will release his latest single, the follow up to "Wanted Man" and "Just Another Day."

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since LAZORE exploded onto the scene in early 2023, he has not only thrived as a solo artist, but he has also discovered incredible ways to continually raise the stakes for his music along the way. From the groundbreaking blueprint of his self-titled EP, to the gripping mix of catchiness & true grit of his Alt/Rock vibes on singles like “Wanted Man” & “Just Another Day” – LAZORE has become a proven force from the music to the microphone.

This summer, on July 31st, he is set to release an astounding new single called “Break Slowly” that reveals the raw power of LAZORE’s sound and songwriting like you’ve never heard it before. An undeniably potent display of his most thought-provoking and evocative material to-date, his latest cut highlights the mesmerizing depths of his craft, showcases the pure strength of his vocals, and confirms that LAZORE is the kind of multi-dimensional artist with talent destined to take him to the top.

Without question, it is beyond rare to discover such an extraordinary connection to music so early on into a career, as listeners will hear within LAZORE’s brand-new single. “Break Slowly” is an unparalleled experience in sound that no one will forget listening to, and another noteworthy achievement for this artist as he continues to dominate his debut year. Join LAZORE for the official release of “Break Slowly” online at the end of July this summer, and be ready for a whole lot more awesomeness to come in 2023.

Pre-Save Now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lazore/break-slowly

Find LAZORE Online
Website: https://lazoremusic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lazoremusic/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LAZOREmusic

LAZORE
LAZORE
+1 315-274-1275
Hello@lazoremusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

LAZORE Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single “Break Slowly” This July 31st

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
LAZORE
LAZORE
+1 315-274-1275 Hello@lazoremusic.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
LAZORE Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single “Break Slowly” This July 31st
Get Ready to Believe: John Dorsch Drops Heartfelt New Music Video and Single “Faith In Me”
SOBAK Releases New Single With MTS Records "Like Heaven's Wings"
View All Stories From This Author