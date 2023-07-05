EMA Veterinary Awareness Day, Online, 09:00-15:30 (Amsterdam time CEST), from 12/09/2023 to 13/09/2023

The Veterinary Medicinal Products Regulation has been applicable for over a year now. While stakeholders such as the EU/EEA national competent authorities, marketing authorisation holders and veterinary healthcare professionals were involved in defining the new ways of working, the Agency recognises the increased interest in its activities also for other stakeholder groups. This event, the first-ever EMA Veterinary Awareness Day, aims to provide information on these activities to a wider audience.

Spread over two days, the event will focus on providing an overview of the Agency’s work in veterinary medicines science and regulation in the European Union and give an insight into how this aims to benefit animal health and welfare.

It will include sessions on antimicrobial resistance, support for innovation and collaboration with academia. In addition, there will be parallel sessions on more specific topics, such as animal welfare, veterinary medicines and the environment. The event’s programme will be published at a later stage.

Registered participants will have the opportunity to engage and ask questions to the panellists. It will also be possible to follow the public broadcast of the event.

A video recording of the event, together with the relevant presentations, will be made available on this page after the event.