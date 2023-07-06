Market Analysis: ZirconandDerivative Market,NeopentylPolyhydricAlcohol Market,2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol Market

Market Analysis: Zircon and Derivative Market, Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market, 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zircon and Derivative Market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period.The Zircon and Derivative market targets industries such as ceramics, refractories, foundry, and others. It is a crucial component in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and tableware. The demand for zircon and derivative is driven by the increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the zircon and derivative market is the rise in demand for ceramics in the construction and housing sector. Additionally, increasing applications of zircon and derivative in the foundry industry, where it is used as a mold coating and as a core material, is also fueling the market growth.

There are two types of zircon available:

• Premium Zircon

• Standard Zircon

Premium zircon has a higher purity level and is typically used for high-end applications such as ceramic glazes, refractory materials, and precision casting. On the other hand, standard zircon is more cost-effective and is mainly used in applications that do not require high purity levels, such as foundry sand, welding electrodes, and ceramics.

Zircon and derivatives find their application in various industries such as ceramics, refractories, foundry, chemicals, and others. In ceramics, zircon is used in the manufacturing of tiles, sanitaryware, and tableware due to its high resistance to wear and chemical corrosion. Refractories use zirconia products because of their excellent resistance to high temperature and abrasion. Foundry uses zircon sand as a mold material in the casting of metal. In chemicals, zirconium oxide is used in catalysts and as a stabilizer in the manufacture of plastics and rubber goods.

As per recent market analysis, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for nearly 60% of the global zircon and derivative market in 2019.North America and Europe are also significant markets for zircon and derivatives, but their market share is comparatively lower than that of Asia-Pacific. The demand for zircon and derivatives in these regions is mainly driven by the construction and automotive industries. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are emerging markets for zircon and derivative, with increasing demand from the construction and foundry industries.

Iluka Resources, Tronox Holdings, Rio Tinto, Image Resources, TiZir Limited, Chemours, Kenmare Resources, Jinan Yuxiao Group, Base Resources, UMCC-Titanium, Doral, PYX Resources, Mineral Commodities, The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited, V.V. Mineral are some of the leading companies operating in the zircon and derivative market. These companies play a crucial role in driving the growth of the market by developing innovative products, expanding their production capacity, and entering strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Iluka Resources is one of the leading companies in the zircon and derivative market. The company reported sales revenue of USD 1.16 billion in 2020. Tronox Holdings reported sales revenue of USD 2.34 billion in 2020. Rio Tinto reported sales revenue of USD 44.6 billion in 2020. Base Resources reported sales revenue of USD 438 million in 2021.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/zircon-and-derivative-r564

The Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market is expected to grow from USD 3.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.60% during the forecast period.The Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market is a niche but growing segment within the specialty chemicals industry. It caters primarily to the adhesives, coatings, and construction industries due to its unique chemical properties that make it an excellent building block for producing high-performance materials. A major factor driving revenue growth in this market is the increasing demand for high-quality and durable materials in various end-use applications.

The latest trend in the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market is the growing adoption of green and sustainable chemicals. Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol is perceived as an environmentally friendly chemical, and hence demand is expected to grow as sustainability becomes a key focus area for consumers and manufacturers.\

The types available in the market are as follows:

• Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol is a type of alcohol that is widely used in the production of paints, coatings, and adhesives due to its excellent properties such as high chemical stability, low volatility, and low toxicity.

• Pentaerythritol is one of the most commonly used types of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol, which is used to produce alkyd resins, polyurethanes, and synthetic lubricants.

• Trimethylopropane is another important type that is widely used in the production of UV-curable coatings and adhesives, as it offers excellent durability and chemical resistance.

• Trimethylolethane is used in the production of synthetic lubricants and as a cross-linking agent in thermosetting resins.

• Dimethylopropionic acid is used as an intermediate for the production of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and plastics. Neopentyl Glycol is used in the production of polyester resins, coatings, and plasticizers.

Neopentyl polyhydric alcohol, also known as neopentyl glycol (NPG), is an important ingredient in various industrial applications due to its excellent chemical and physical properties. NPG is mainly used in coatings, lubricants, plastic additives, and other chemical intermediates. In the coating industry, NPG is used as a coating agent to improve durability and adhesion of a coating film. It is also used as a crosslinking agent in polyester resins, which enhances their performance in different applications. In lubricants, NPG acts as an extreme pressure additive, which offers better boundary lubrication and anti-wear properties to the lubricant.

The North American and European regions are also expected to hold a notable market share percent valuation in the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market, due to the increasing use of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol in the automotive and construction industries.The expected market share of the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market in the Asia Pacific region is approximately 50%, while the North American and European regions are expected to hold approximately 20% and 25% market share percent valuations, respectively. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a smaller market share percent valuation in the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market.

The Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market is highly competitive, with the presence of several major players such as Perstorp Group, Hubei Yihua Group, Liyang Ruiyang Chemical, Lanxess, Oxea, BASF, LCY, Puyang Pengxin, Ercros SA, Metafrax, Chemanol, MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya, GEO Specialty Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Perstorp Group generated revenue of USD 1.45 billion in 2020, while Oxea generated revenue of USD 1.5 billion, and BASF generated revenue of USD 59.14 billion in 2020. The revenue figures of other companies are not available in the public domain.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/neopentyl-polyhydric-alcohol-r565

The 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol Market is expected to grow from USD 6.00 Million in 2022 to USD 9.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.The 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol market is a growing market with a strong potential for revenue growth. The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of this chemical in a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and polymer production. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals in emerging economies is also a major factor driving the revenue growth of the market.One of the latest trends followed by the 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol market is the increasing use of this chemical in the production of agrochemicals. Additionally, the rising demand for high-performance polymers is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of using 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol among end-users is one of the major challenges faced by the market.

2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol is a chemical compound primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry. It has different types such as 0.98 and 0.99, referring to their purity level. The purity levels depend on the amount of impurities present in the compound, which can affect its efficacy and safety in pharmaceutical applications.

The 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol market is expected to see significant growth in various regions including North America, Europe, APAC, USA and China. In North America, the increasing demand for advanced pharmaceuticals is driving the market growth. In Europe, the growing awareness about the usage of the compound in the chemical synthesis of drugs is expected to propel market growth. The APAC region is expected to witness robust growth due to the rising industrialization and growing demand for 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol in the manufacturing sector. The USA and China's rapidly developing pharmaceutical industries are driving the market growth in these regions. Overall, the global market for 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.

The 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol market is a moderately consolidated market with limited players. The primary players in the market are Fujimoto Chemical, Capot Chemical, Medriva Life Sciences, Watec Laboratories, and MolCore. These companies are significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The above companies, by producing high-quality chemicals and reagents, have significantly contributed to the growth of the 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-Yl)Propan-2-Ol market. The combined sales revenue of Fujimoto Chemical, Capot Chemical, and Medriva Life Sciences is approximately $1.5 billion.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/2-6-aminopyridin-3-ylpropan-2-ol-r566