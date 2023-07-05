ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Holzer & Holzer, LLC on Behalf of Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit against ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX). The lawsuit alleges ImmunityBio made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations (“CMOs”) for its product, Anktiva; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies were likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application in its present form; and (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 29, 2023.

