ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts return July 10

The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented in City of Boston parks and made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support from Berklee College of Music and College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. All shows begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Monday, July 10, Living on a Bad Name(Bon Jovi tribute) , Billings Field, 369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury

Tuesday, July 11, JP Sax Quartet, Oak Square Common, Oak Square, Brighton

Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., Swingin’ in the Fens featuring Jelani Bauman, Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough Street, Fenway (rain date July 19)

Monday, July 17, Divas with a Twist, Fallon Field, 50 Firth Road, Roslindale

Monday, July 24, Northeast Groove, Pinebank, 345 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

Wednesday, July 26, Conscious Reggae, Blackstone Square, 1530 Washington Street, South End

Monday, July 31, National Night Out with Conscious Reggae, Hunt/Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Mattapan

Wednesday, August 2, River of Dreams (Billy Joel tribute), Dorchester Park, Adams Street, Dorchester

Sunday, August 6, 5 p.m., Jazz at the Fort featuring Tim Hall: Trust the Process, Highland Park, 58 Beech Glen Street, Roxbury

Wednesday, August 9, Be Kind, Rewind (90s tribute), Medal of Honor Park, East Broadway and N Streets, South Boston

All ParkARTS neighborhood performances are free of charge. For more information, please call (617) 635-4505 or visit boston.gov/parkarts.