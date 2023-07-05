Parks Department summer golf course concert series returns July 12

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s live music offerings continue in 2023, with a series of Wednesday evening summer concerts on the patios at the City of Boston’s two golf course clubhouses.

Enjoy local artists playing and a wide variety of musical styles at the George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse at 420 West Street in Hyde Park and the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse at 1 Circuit Drive in Dorchester.

Held in July and August, the Golf Course Concert Series is part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s year-round ParkARTS program. All shows are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Title Sponsor is Bank of America. Additional support is provided by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

The William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 12, with folk, pop, rock, reggae, blues, and soul-influenced singer Kaliloops, continue July 26, with rising R&B singer and songwriter Amari Alexander, and wrap up August 9, with New England-based solo acoustic artist Jon Hollywood.

The George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 19, with a second appearance by Jon Hollywood and continue August 2, with Western Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Grayson Ty, August 16, with guitar, vocal, and violin trio It’s a “J” Thing, and August 24, with Boston’s own country singer-songwriter Maddi Ryan.

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information, please visit the Golf Course Concert Series page . Stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.