- LDI Announces Fire Rate Reductions for the First Half of 2023

June 23, 2023

 

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that several fire districts have received improved fire ratings between January and June 2023. Improved fire ratings may lead to reduced fire insurance premiums for property owners in the associated area.

Fire protection grading is promulgated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) and approved by the Commissioner of Insurance. All fire districts are graded on a scale of 1 to 10 by PIAL, with 10 representing no fire protection and 1 representing the best level of protection.

The PIAL considers several factors when determining a district’s grading, including the number of dispatchers on duty, the number of firefighters and fire trucks, and the availability of water.

Policyholders in the affected areas should contact their insurance producer if they have questions about how these improvements may affect their fire insurance premiums.


Effective January 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

Ascension

District 3

Prairieville

Class 3 to 2

Sabine

District 1
Wards 3-4

Many, Dees, Fisher, Fort Jesup & Negreet

Class 6 to 5

Effective February 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

Bienville

District 6

Bienville & Castor

Class 5 to 4

Webster

District 3

Doyline

Class 7 to 6

Effective March 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

LaSalle

East Jena Fire District

East of Jena

Class 10 & 9 to 4

Effective April 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

Avoyelles

District 4

Hessmer

Class 5 to 4

Grant

District 5

Pollock

Class 7 to 6

Effective May 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

Pointe Coupee

District 1

Batchelor, Innis, Lettsworth & Legonier

Class 6 to 5

Pointe Coupee

District 2

Morganza

Class 10 to 5

Vernon

Village of Simpson

Simpson Corporate Limits

Class 5 to 4

Effective June 2023

Parish

Fire District

Area Included

Protection Rating Class Improvement

­­Acadia

District 4

Outside Eunice Corp. Limits

Class 5 to 4

E. Baton Rouge

District 9

Alsen

Class 10 to 5

Madison

Bear Lake Fire District

North of Tallulah Corp. Limits

Class 5 to 4

Rapides

Ball FPT

Ball

Class 4 to 3

 

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

