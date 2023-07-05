- LDI Announces Fire Rate Reductions for the First Half of 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 23, 2023

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that several fire districts have received improved fire ratings between January and June 2023. Improved fire ratings may lead to reduced fire insurance premiums for property owners in the associated area.

Fire protection grading is promulgated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) and approved by the Commissioner of Insurance. All fire districts are graded on a scale of 1 to 10 by PIAL, with 10 representing no fire protection and 1 representing the best level of protection.

The PIAL considers several factors when determining a district’s grading, including the number of dispatchers on duty, the number of firefighters and fire trucks, and the availability of water.

Policyholders in the affected areas should contact their insurance producer if they have questions about how these improvements may affect their fire insurance premiums.



Effective January 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement Ascension District 3 Prairieville Class 3 to 2 Sabine District 1

Wards 3-4 Many, Dees, Fisher, Fort Jesup & Negreet Class 6 to 5

Effective February 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement Bienville District 6 Bienville & Castor Class 5 to 4 Webster District 3 Doyline Class 7 to 6

Effective March 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement LaSalle East Jena Fire District East of Jena Class 10 & 9 to 4

Effective April 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement Avoyelles District 4 Hessmer Class 5 to 4 Grant District 5 Pollock Class 7 to 6

Effective May 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement Pointe Coupee District 1 Batchelor, Innis, Lettsworth & Legonier Class 6 to 5 Pointe Coupee District 2 Morganza Class 10 to 5 Vernon Village of Simpson Simpson Corporate Limits Class 5 to 4

Effective June 2023 Parish Fire District Area Included Protection Rating Class Improvement ­­Acadia District 4 Outside Eunice Corp. Limits Class 5 to 4 E. Baton Rouge District 9 Alsen Class 10 to 5 Madison Bear Lake Fire District North of Tallulah Corp. Limits Class 5 to 4 Rapides Ball FPT Ball Class 4 to 3

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.