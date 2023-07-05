Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,961 in the last 365 days.

EBRD supports Ukrainian city of Dnipro with €25 million loan

On 4 July, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it is lending €25 million to the city of Dnipro in south-eastern Ukraine. 

The loan will help ensure ongoing supplies of vital municipal services in the city, which has experienced an influx of refugees as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The emergency funds will ensure the continuous provision of public services to the city’s growing population. This way they will fill the gap created by the difficult economic situation in the country, with local lenders unable to provide such medium term financing. 

Dnipro is Ukraine’s fourth largest city with a population of approximately one million people. Since the beginning of the war, the city has become a natural destination for refugees, because of its role as a major economic centre in south-eastern Ukraine. 

The EBRD is Ukraine’s largest institutional investor. In 2022 alone, it deployed €1.7 billion and mobilised a further €200 million from partner financial institutions.  

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD supports Ukrainian city of Dnipro with €25 million loan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more