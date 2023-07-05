EBRD supports Ukrainian city of Dnipro with €25 million loan

On 4 July, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it is lending €25 million to the city of Dnipro in south-eastern Ukraine.

The loan will help ensure ongoing supplies of vital municipal services in the city, which has experienced an influx of refugees as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The emergency funds will ensure the continuous provision of public services to the city’s growing population. This way they will fill the gap created by the difficult economic situation in the country, with local lenders unable to provide such medium term financing.

Dnipro is Ukraine’s fourth largest city with a population of approximately one million people. Since the beginning of the war, the city has become a natural destination for refugees, because of its role as a major economic centre in south-eastern Ukraine.

The EBRD is Ukraine’s largest institutional investor. In 2022 alone, it deployed €1.7 billion and mobilised a further €200 million from partner financial institutions.

Find out more

Press release