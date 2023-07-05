/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Reveals STLA Medium Platform Designed to Electrify the Heart of the Global Market with Future-Proof Customer Innovations

STLA Medium is designed to meet customer expectations on what matters most to them: Best-in-class range of more than 700 km (435 miles) , charging time, performance, efficiency, affordability, driving pleasure

STLA Medium is the first of four global BEV platforms to be launched less than two years after EV Day presentation in July 2021

F lexibility of STLA Medium enables one platform to host several brands ’ passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs in C and D segments – the heart of the global vehicle market

STLA Medium will be installed in several plants to support bold electrification ambition, starting with Europe

AMSTERDAM, July 5, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. today unveiled STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform with state-of-the-art features including best-in-class range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), energy efficiency, embedded power and charging power.

The STLA Medium platform offers long range combined with designed-in flexibility to host a variety of vehicles and propulsion configurations in the heart of the market, the C- and D-segments, which accounted for 35 million sales in 2022 – nearly half the 78.5 million vehicles sold globally that year. Today, Stellantis brands offer 26 vehicle nameplates in those segments on a variety of platforms. Up to two million vehicles per year can be built on the STLA Medium platform in several plants across the world, starting in Europe this year.

“What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility, supported by our €30 billion investment in electrification and software through 2025,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.”

STLA Medium is the first of four global BEV platforms, outlined on EV Day 2021, that underpin the Company’s future products and are key to achieving the bold targets of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Dare Forward 2030 is led by deep emission cuts to slash CO2 in half by 2030, benchmarking the 2021 metrics, and achieve carbon net zero by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions.

STLA Medium Is Fitted to Exceed Customer Expectations

The BEV-by-design STLA Medium platform delivers best-in-class range of more than 700 km (435 miles) with a Performance pack, while a Standard pack is rated at more than 500 km (310 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). With a useful energy up to 98 kilowatt-hours (kWh), STLA Medium is best in class in embedded energy between the wheels.

STLA Medium, which uses a 400-volt electric architecture, will deliver best-in-class energy efficiency and charging time and connectivity to a charging and services ecosystem that enhances every journey. Depending on the application, consumption can be less than 14 kWh per 100 km, which is best in class in energy efficiency. Owners will be able to take their battery from 20% to 80% charge in 27 minutes, a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute.

Vehicles based on STLA Medium will be sold globally and be available with front-drive propulsion or all-wheel drive with the addition of a second electric drive module at the rear, with BEV power output range from 160 to 285 kW.

Body styles will include passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs. The flexibility of STLA Medium gives Stellantis designers the freedom to create vehicles with:

A wheelbase that can range between 2,700-2,900 millimeters

An overall length range of 4.3-4.9 meters

Ground clearance of more than 220 mm to ensure off-road capability and performance

Wheels up to 750 mm in diameter, a key attribute for the platform design.

Stellantis engineering and manufacturing experts focused on making installation of the modular, high-energy density single-layer battery pack at the assembly plant as efficient as possible, maximizing space inside the vehicle and improving ride and handling with a low center of gravity. Platform components, such as the cabin heating/cooling system, steering, braking assist and propulsion are designed to minimize energy consumption. Those efforts combine with extensive use of lightweight and rigid materials to optimize vehicle range and deliver exemplary ride and handling performance.

STLA Medium will deliver best-in-class battery packaging cost that also enhances production volumes. The perimeter dimensions of the battery pack are constant among the stored energy options, with common tray and cooling designs.

Future-Proof Platforms

The STLA platform family (Small/Medium/Large/Frame) is engineered to be future proof – modular and inherently flexible in wheelbase, width, overhang, ride height and suspension design. The capabilities and performance of STLA based vehicles will adapt and improve over the years with the implementation of the STLA Brain architecture, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive platforms – enabling over-the-air updates to software and enhanced hardware.

The engineered-in flexibility includes propulsion – front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and multi-energy – covered by a family of three, scalable electric drive modules (EDMs).

The platforms are designed with provisions for future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries. This enables Stellantis brands to tailor vehicle capabilities for the ideal balance of cost and performance.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Attachment