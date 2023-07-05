A CALL AWAY ROOFING ACQUIRES CAROLINA ROOF PROS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading residential and commercial roofing specialist, A Call Away Roofing, is excited to announce that it has acquired Carolina Roof Pros. The acquisition will see the brand become A Call Away Roofing’s new residential roofing division for shingle and metal roofs, expanding its overall reach and strengthening its offering to both existing and new customers.
Since its launch in 2009, A Call Away Roofing has steadily grown to become the leading provider of commercial and residential roof construction, repairs, and replacement across North Carolina. Based in Central North Carolina, the highly skilled team has over three decades of experience and has become synonymous with exceptional results and customer service. Now, the Sanford-based roofing specialist is pleased to be expanding its reach even further with the acquisition of Carolina Roof Pros.
Dedicated to providing the very best residential roofing services possible, Carolina Roof Pros has been working with residents across North Carolina for over 30 years. The new acquisition will see the brand become A Call Away Roofing’s all-new residential division and will be dedicated to providing installation, restoration, and replacement roofing services to clients across the region.
A Call Away Roofing’s experienced team will be working closely with Carolina Roof Pros throughout the transition period, ensuring that its customers can continue to enjoy the same exceptional service that they expect.
Alongside helping to expand A Call Away Roofing’s reach to even more homeowners, the acquisition also further strengthens its offering to new and existing customers by combining decades of knowledge. Going forward, every project will feature a dedicated Project Manager who will work closely with clients and contractors alike to ensure the construction is as smooth as possible from the beginning through to completion and finished to the highest standards.
Customers working with A Call Away Roofing or the newly acquired Carolina Roof Pros can also have complete peace of mind that all contractors working on their property are fully certified for GAF and an approved contractor by American Weatherstar.
Speaking on the new acquisition, Jim Gruber, CEO at A Call Away Roofing LLC said, “We are all incredibly excited to be welcoming the experienced team at Carolina Roof Pros into the A Call Away Roofing family.
Since our launch, we have always strived to go above and beyond for our customers, and it is clear that the team at Carolina Roof Pros shares our ethos and commitment. This new acquisition will help us to further strengthen our offering to homeowners, allowing us to provide our exceptional installation, repair, and restoration services to a greater audience and ensuring our customers can continue to enjoy high-quality results at affordable prices.”
A Call Away Roofing LLC
+1 919-578-6505
acallawayroofing@gmail.com