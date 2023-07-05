Pollock Cohen LLP: Up to $1,000 in Free Online Advertising for Small Businesses as Part of Preliminarily Approved Class Action Settlement

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses across the United States may be eligible for up to $1,000 in free online advertising as part of the recent class action settlement reached with Giftly, Inc. A federal court in Philadelphia has preliminarily approved a class action settlement in a lawsuit brought on behalf of businesses who were listed on Giftly.com without their permission. The final approval hearing for the class action settlement is currently scheduled to be held in Philadelphia on November 14, 2023.



The lawsuit alleges that the Giftly website violates unfair competition laws by using small business’s names and reputations to sell unauthorized “gift cards.”

As part of the proposed class action settlement, businesses that have been listed on Giftly.com are eligible to register for up to $1,000 in free advertising for their businesses on the settlement website, available here. As part of the settlement, an online marketing specialist will create, place, and manage the marketing campaign for each registered business that registers for the settlement.

To learn more about the settlement and your rights, please visit https://www.giftlymerchantadvertising.com/. Businesses can find out whether they are listed on Giftly.com by using the search function available at https://www.giftly.com/gift-cards. Businesses can remove or customize their page on Giftly.com by visiting www.giftly.com/support/merchant_search.

The court has appointed Raphael Janove of Pollock Cohen LLP as class counsel.

Pollock Cohen LLP has brought multiple class actions on behalf of small businesses that have appeared on websites without their permission. Pollock Cohen has a similar lawsuit involving alleged unauthorized “gift cards” being sold on GiftRocket.com. For more information about the GiftRocket lawsuit, please visit here.

Contact:

Raphael Janove

(646) 201-5523

giftly@pollockcohen.com