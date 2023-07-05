Global Weathering Steel Market (Revenue) Registered US$ 1.68 Bn in 2022; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Weathering Steel Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Weathering steel, also known as corten steel, is an alloy of iron and other metals. It was originally developed by the United States Steel Corporation in the 1930s to resist corrosion and wear. The main benefit of weathering steel is its corrosion-resistance, which makes it ideal for outdoor applications that face harsh climatic conditions or are exposed to saltwater. In recent years, its use has been on the rise due to increased research into improving its formability. Manufacturers such as ArcelorMittal, Nucor and U.S. Steel have developed their own lines of weathering steel products with unique and innovative features such as improved formability, weldability and scratch resistance. Its various advantages make weathering steel a great choice for projects requiring lightweight yet durable construction materials. With more companies focusing on developing more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for construction projects, it is likely that weathering steel market will continue to gain popularity across the globe in the coming years. It is a sustainable option for construction projects due to its durability and long lifespan. The material withstands corrosion, rusting and other forms of degradation better than traditional materials, making it an eco-friendly choice. In addition, the material requires less maintenance and structural repairs compared to its counterparts which are beneficial both financially and environmentally. Furthermore, new technologies such as thermochemical treatment can be used to control the corrosion rate of the material while preserving its mechanical properties. This makes weathering steel a more efficient option in terms of energy consumption during manufacturing processes. With more research being done in this area, it is likely that increased focus on using weathering steel as a sustainable construction material will be observed in the years ahead.
Weathering steel can be quite expensive depending on the size and complexity of the project it is being used for – but its advantages often outweigh the costs involved. Not only does it provide superior protection against corrosion compared to traditional materials like concrete or wood – but its distinctive rust-like appearance provides designers with great opportunities for creative expression during construction projects that require visually appealing end results. Moreover, thanks to advances in technology leading manufacturers in the weathering steel market are now able to offer consumers custom sizes and shapes while still maintaining competitive prices – making it an even more attractive option than ever before.
Global Weathering Steel Market Share in 2022, By Region
When it comes to weathering steel market, there are two main types of coating options available: painted and unpainted. Unpainted weathering steel is often used in outdoor applications because of its natural resistance to rust. This makes it ideal for outdoor structures that may be exposed to harsh climatic conditions. Painted weathering steel, on the other hand, goes through a special process where a layer of paint or coating is applied over the steel in order to improve its aesthetic appeal as well as protect it from further corrosion. Ultimately, the choice between painted or unpainted weathering steel depends on the specific application and budget requirements of a project.
Weathering steel has a wide range of applications in various sectors such as building and construction (bridges, structures, facades, etc.), automobile and transportation (trailer chassis, timer trails, railroad wagons, offshore cranes), industrial construction and other end-user applications. According to statistics from the Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI), over 3.7 million tons of weathering steel were produced in 2022 alone, with 15 percent of it used for transportation applications. Weathering steel has also been implemented in large scale infrastructure projects around the world including the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing, Clipper Windpower Regional Headquarters in California and The Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle. Additionally, across the Asia pacific region Japan accounts for close to half of the production of weathering steel. In Europe, Germany and Italy are two of the main producers of weathering steel, and have shown a steady growth trend over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue as more countries become aware of its advantages over traditional materials such as iron and aluminum, resulting in an increased demand of the weathering steel market across the globe.
Global Weathering Steel Market Players:
o A Zahner Company
o Arcelor Mittal
o BlueScope Distribution
o Bunty LLC
o Cascadia Metals
o Forma Steel
o Metal Tech Global
o NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
o Nucor
o SSAB AB
o Tata Steel
o United States Steel Corporation
o WEATHERING STEEL COMPANY
o Other Industry Participants
Global Weathering Steel Market:
By Form
o Plates
o Coils
o Tubes
o Pipes
o Sheets
o Bars
o Others
By Alloying Element
o Manganese
o Phosphorus
o Sulfur
o Silicon
o Nickel
o Chromium
o Copper
o Vanadium
o Others
By Type
o A242 (COR-TEN A)
o A588 (COR-TEN B)
o A606-4
o ASTM A847
o Others
By Coating
o Painted
o Unpainted
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By End User
o Building and Construction
o Bridges
o Structures
o Facades
o Others
o Automobile and Transportation
o Trailer Chassis
o Timer Trails
o Railroad Wagons
o Offshore Cranes
o Others
o Industrial Construction
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
