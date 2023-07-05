MDC offers free firearms maintenance and skills programs during July at Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer several free programs useful to firearms owners during July at the Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs. That includes a free shooting day on July 15. The staffed range provides safe target shooting opportunities on rifle, pistol, shotgun, and archery ranges.

An Introduction to Bore Sighting & Firearms Optics class will be offered from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. Instructors will discuss choosing the right scope for your hunting purposes, how to mount a scope, and using the bore sighting method to zero it in for maximum accuracy. This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WT.

Enjoy a Free Day at the Range from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Visitors can shoot for free at the ranges. Bring firearms or archery equipment of choice and ammunition. Registration is not required.

A Firearm Restoration – Bluing class will teach how to prevent rust and improve looks by restoring the bluing coating on the outside of barrels and receivers. The class meets from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Instructors will teach ways of bluing a firearm, the pros and cons of bluing an older gun, and the materials needed for stripping old bluing and replacing with new. This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wq.

For more information about MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4k9.