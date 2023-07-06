SkyPark at Santa's Village is Now a Certified Autism Center™, Becoming 1st Adventure Park in California to Achieve

SkyPark at Santa's Village Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Becoming the First Adventure Park in California to Achieve this Accreditation

SKYFOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyPark at Santa's Village, an adventure park nestled in the heart of Southern California, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This esteemed certification marks a significant milestone for SkyPark as the first adventure park in California to achieve this recognition.

The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that undergo comprehensive training and certification programs to enhance their understanding of and assistance for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. In addition to the training, IBCCES will conduct an onsite review to provide valuable recommendations on how SkyPark can further accommodate its visitors, ensuring an optimal experience for these visitors, including sensory guides for each area and detailed information on the sensory impact of different park sections.

"At SkyPark, we endeavor to provide our guests with outdoor experiences and adventure-based activities that create memories of wonder, thrill, and camaraderie. It is essential to ensure accessibility for all guests, including neurodivergent individuals," said Bill and Michelle Johnson, owners of SkyPark at Santa's Village. "We are committed to ensuring sensory-friendly spaces, clear communication, and accommodations that allow everyone to fully participate and enjoy their time at SkyPark. By doing so, we establish an environment where everyone can unleash their curiosity and explore their limits. SkyPark's dedication to creating an inclusive environment is rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to participate, connect with the outdoors, and have meaningful experiences. By fostering a culture of acceptance and understanding, we continue to 'make spirits bright' for everyone who walks through our doors."

IBCCES recognized the limited travel and recreation options available for autistic individuals and their families, where they can feel safe and welcomed. In response to this need, IBCCES developed specialized training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations. With one in six people having sensory needs or sensitivities and 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism in the United States, the demand for trained and certified options is at an all-time high.

Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES, stated, 'We are thrilled to collaborate with SkyPark at Santa's Village and congratulate them on earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation. Our certification program equips destinations like SkyPark with the knowledge and tools to enhance accessibility and create inclusive environments for individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities. By working together, we are empowering the adventure park to meet the unique needs of their guests, ensuring that everyone can participate, connect with nature, and have meaningful experiences.'"

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

To further support families seeking certified destinations, IBCCES has developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource that lists certified locations and provides connections to other valuable resources and communities. Each destination featured on the website has met the rigorous requirements for becoming a Certified Autism Center™.

About SkyPark at Santa's Village

SkyPark at Santa's Village provides guests with adventure-based experiences nestled in the serene forest of the San Bernardino Mountains. We promote clean-living, an active lifestyle, and conservation in a fun and interactive exchange with the environment. Our year-round theme park features a renowned mountain bike park as well as a magical cast of characters, outdoor attractions, restaurants, shops, summer concerts, and entertainment all set in the historic Santa's Village. Experience the wonder of nature as you enjoy mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, archery, seasonal roller skating and ice skating, climbing, and much more. No matter the age, there's something for everyone at our family-friendly destination. Every winter, SkyPark at Santa’s Village transforms into a dazzling Christmas wonderland. Guests can experience the nostalgia of an “Old-World Christmas in the Woods” with their family and friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

