Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market Size (USD 3,390 billion by 2030) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥-𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚, 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚, 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲), 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏". According to the report, the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size was Valued at USD 1,258 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 3,390 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/666

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Astrazeneca,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Celgene Corporation,

• Sanofi,

• Boehringer Ingelheim

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in smoking on regular basis around the globe. However, the large cell carcinoma segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancements in R&D activities.

Based on treatment type, the targeted therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its potential to prevent the growth of malignant cells. However, the immunotherapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant investment in developing new products by the key players.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer diseases, such as adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma and increase in number of hospitalization of patients suffering with NSCLC. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant focus of market players to establish their products on e-commerce sales channels along with increase in number of online platforms related to healthcare.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/666

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

