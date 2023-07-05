EMU Appears 1st in Cyprus and 3rd in Turkey in the World’s Young University Rankings

Times Higher Education (THE), England-based publisher of the world’s most widely referenced university rankings, announced the ranking of the best young universities in the world for 2023, which included universities that started education in the last 50 years.

EMU Continues Its Strong Rise

Despite the increase in the number of universities listed compared to last year, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) increased its position from 153rd to the band of 101-150 this year, ranking 1st in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the island of Cyprus. 2 other universities from TRNC and 3 from South Cyprus achieved to appear in the list. Ranking as the 1st in TRNC as it was last year, EMU shared the 1st place with the University of Cyprus and the University of Nicosia across the island. On the other hand, Koç University appeared in the first place followed by Sabancı University in second place in Turkey. This year EMU managed to increase its place in the list, appearing in the 3rd place along with Çankaya University.

Total of 605 Universities Appeared in the List

A total of 605 universities were included in the list. Nanyang Technical University from Singapore appeared in the first place as the world leader. Last year, 539 universities were included in the list. The ranking allows especially younger institutions to be compared among themselves in terms of publication, citation, quality of education and internationalization. The THE Best Young University Ranking 2023, which ranks young universities under the age of 50 worldwide according to their education quality, scientific research, bibliographic citations, international visibility and industrial revenue, was determined using the performance scales of THE World University Rankings.

“EMU’s Rise in World Rankings is a Well-Deserved Achievement”

Releasing a statement on the topic, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın noted that EMU’s rise from the 153rd rank to the 101-150 band is a well-deserved success in the said ranking published by the international independent university ranking institution. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also pointed out that its progress in the world rankings is a reflection of the right steps taken. Congratulating all EMU staff who contributed to the success of EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın also underlined that EMU will continue to work on quality education, research and community service with an increasing graph, being aware of its responsibility to be among the best universities in the world.