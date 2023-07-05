EMU Women’s Basketball Team Becomes Champion of The 2023 Women’s Senior League

With the leadership of trainer Enver Tatlıcıoğlu, EMU Women’s Basketball Team becomes the champion of Women’s Senior League organized by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Basketball Federation. In the last match of the final series, Marmara and EMU Women's Basketball teams faced each other at Nicosia Atatürk Sports Hall. In the first match of the final series, Marmara won the game (1-0) with a score of 61-51. In the second match played afterwards, EMU finished ahead with a score of 67-65 and with a score of 51-46 in the third match. At the end of the final series, EMU won the Women’s Senior League Championship by gaining a 2-1 advantage.

At the award ceremony held at the end of the match, members of the Basketball Federation Board of Directors presented the team players with their medals, while Rümeysa Elma from EMU, who was selected as the most valuable player of the match, was presented with her plaque. At the ceremony, the champion EMU captain Zeynep Gül Tan was presented with the championship trophy by the TRNC Basketball Federation officials.