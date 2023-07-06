Dino Rizzo Highlights Grace Creek Church’s Efforts to Serve Texans Affected by Recent Storms

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year veteran of ministry and founder of Servolution, highlights recent efforts by Grace Creek Church to serve Texans affected by recent storms.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of people in Texas have been without power recently due to the severe weather, including deadly tornadoes and a heat wave of historic proportions that has lasted nearly two weeks.

During these times of tragedy, there are many people who are responding to the needs of the many Texans who have been left without electricity as well as basic necessities. One such example is Grace Creek Church, located in Longview, Texas, which has been doing everything it can to help.

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran who co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife DeLynn, has been connecting with Grace Creek Church’s teams to figure out how to set up successful outreach efforts at a large scale.

Grace Creek Church has shined “as a beacon of hope” for the 112,000 Texans without power. The church has set up a cooling center where people can escape the heat. They are also feeding hungry people, serving almost 3,000 meals in just two days’ time while they wait for their power to be restored.

What’s more, Grace Creek Church has loaned about 80 generators for people to use at their homes, with even more on the way.

Dino Rizzo, who also serves as the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), has been helping the church connect with Convoy of Hope, a national non-profit organization that’s helping them with disaster relief. Thus far, the organization has sent in two different trucks full of supplies to give out to Texans in need.

They’ve also received a full load of water from SYSCO, with more on the way.

As Dino Rizzo said recently, this is “the hands and feet of Jesus in action.”

Grace Creek Church has dedicated a page on its website to storm relief efforts in Texas. They posted:

“When uncertainty arises, we as the church have the opportunity to be the light of Jesus to those in need. Whether you’re able to serve or have a need yourself, we want to reach and build our region for the greatest cause -- Jesus Christ!”

At the website gracecreekchurch.com/missions, visitors can let the church know that they either have a need or are available to help serve.

There, people can sign up to be on a waiting list for the generators that the church is loaning out. As the church states, everything that a family would need to run and secure the generator while it’s in use will be provided to them.

Giving back to the community in this way falls directly in line with the mission of Servolution, a worldwide community focused on serving others that Dino Rizzo founded more than ten years ago.

To learn more about Servolution, including ideas for how to give back to the community in even small ways, please visit servolution.org.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.