Flash News: OKX Partners with Pulsar to Boost Liquidity for Hong Kong Users

OKX Partners with Pulsar to Boost Liquidity for Hong Kong Users

OKX has partnered with Pulsar , a market maker, to deepen liquidity for Hong Kong users. The partnership demonstrates OKX's commitment to standardizing its virtual assets market by onboarding top-tier liquidity providers, in line with global best practices in traditional finance as well as regulatory requirements for virtual asset trading platform operators in Hong Kong.

Through this partnership, Pulsar has been designated as a liquidity provider for OKX in Hong Kong. This further enhances OKX's market efficiency, providing Hong Kong users with access to more competitive pricing and deeper liquidity on the order book. Founded in 2014, Pulsar has a strong global presence and relationship with more than 60 exchanges across more than 600 trading pairs.



OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "By tapping into Pulsar's expertise in market making, we are able to further enhance the stability of our platform by providing more competitive pricing and tighter bid-ask spreads for our users. This partnership also helps us further align our virtual asset market with best practices from around the industry but also from traditional finance when it comes to ensuring liquid and fair markets. Looking ahead, we are committed to improving the efficiency of our platform and providing a secure and accessible trading experience for our users."

Pulsar CEO Jacky Chung said: "We're honored to partner with a leading exchange like OKX, which shares our goal of providing a flexible and convenient trading experience that prioritizes competitive pricing. We look forward to working with OKX to accelerate the future evolution and adoption of virtual assets in Hong Kong."

OKX announced in March that it had set up a Hong Kong entity for its proposed license application under Hong Kong's new VASP regulatory regime. In view of Hong Kong's latest regulatory requirements on VASPs, OKX launched an updated app that allows Hong Kong users to buy, sell and hold 16 major cryptocurrencies. OKX will continue to roll out improvements on its app and explore the potential of launching additional features in the coming months to enrich and diversify Hong Kong users' experience.

About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com .



About Pulsar

Pulsar is a leading proprietary and algorithmic trading firm specializing in cryptocurrency trading and market making. Founded in 2014 as an early adopter, it has established an extensive connection with 60+ CeFi and DeFi crypto exchanges globally, and supports 600+ trading pairs across spot, futures and options.

Combining cutting-edge low latency technologies, in-depth crypto market intelligence and deep learning capabilities, Pulsar is dedicated to providing liquidity and increasing efficiency in global markets. To accelerate the growth of the digital asset and blockchain industry, it also provides venture capital and market insights to early stage infrastructure companies or projects.

For more information or to explore business partnership opportunities, please visit pulsar.com or contact bd@pulsar.com.

