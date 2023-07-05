Unveiling the Market Share of Concrete Floor Coatings: A Comprehensive Analysis of Market Trends and Players 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapidly growing construction industry in Asia Pacific is a significant factor driving global concrete floor coatings market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global concrete floor coatings market size is expected to reach USD 2.24 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Concrete floor coatings market revenue growth is a major factor driving the growth of the manufacturing sector in emerging economies. For instance, China's manufacturing output in 2020 increased by 0.79% from 2019 to USD 3,853.81 billion. In addition, rising infrastructure spending around the world is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, in 2020, the UK general government invested over £20.6 billion in infrastructure, of which £13.9 billion went to the federal government and £6.7 billion to local governments. Hence, all of these factors are responsible for driving market revenue growth.

The concrete floor coatings market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and application of coatings specifically designed for concrete floors. Concrete floor coatings are protective layers applied to concrete surfaces to enhance their durability, aesthetics, and performance.

These coatings are typically used in various residential, commercial, and industrial settings, including warehouses, factories, garages, retail spaces, and sports facilities. The primary purpose of concrete floor coatings is to provide a protective barrier that prevents damage from chemicals, abrasion, moisture, and other external factors, thereby extending the lifespan of the concrete floor.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE, DSM, DAW SE, PPG Industries, Inc., NIPSEA Group, RPM International Inc., BEHR Process Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar, Sika Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 17 May 2022, TSR Concrete Coatings signed a merger with Ninja Coatings and PolyPro Concrete Coatings. TSR is a portfolio business of Bertram Capital and a producer of residential concrete coating solutions ("PolyPro"). Bertram established ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp") concurrently with closing of Ninja and PolyPro transactions. ReVamp is a platform for the top home improvement companies in the country, specializing in residential concrete coatings and other services that improve the look and feel of clients homes.

The epoxy segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide availability, environmental friendliness, and being economical compared to other coating solutions. Epoxy concrete floor coatings are a great option for anyone looking for beautiful and long-lasting flooring. To form a chemical bond with concrete, hardeners and polymer resins are mixed together with many different color and decorative options available. A surface that is more robust than floor paint and can endure heavy traffic is one of the advantages of employing an epoxy coating. Additionally, it creates a floor that is easy to maintain, stain-resistant, and versatile enough to be utilized for both residential and commercial purposes. Moreover, it creates vibrant, distinctive visuals that can be adjusted in a variety of ways and it requires little setup time and downtime.

The indoor segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to demand for housing infrastructure, which is increasing in proportion to population that is accelerating need for new residential construction projects. Finishing options for concrete include polishing, coloring, staining, and putting decorative coatings, which makes it possible to complete a concrete basement floor or to expose concrete floor slabs that had been carpeted or tiled over. In the kitchen, cellar, garage, or warehouse, individuals require a floor that can endure a range of stresses. Concrete coatings are highly resilient and do not chip or break-like other floor tiles and is the most cost-effective option for any commercial establishment. A beautiful, well-constructed concrete floor can last between 50 and 100 years. If the flooring is maintained by a concrete coating, it can last full life of the house.

The industrial segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use to enhance aesthetics and protect floors from corrosion and heavy surface wear. Every manufacturing plant deals with unique issues that call for specialized flooring solutions. Industrial epoxy and other high performance resinous floor coverings can improve worker productivity in industrial buildings, warehouses, or factories, while also promoting employee health and safety. Like many other design and technical challenges, the type of floor coating that should be chosen is greatly influenced by environment at the job site. For instance, in food & beverage production facilities, storage facilities, laboratories, pharmaceutical plants, and high performance and sanitary floor surfaces, that are simple to clean and resistant to abrasion, staining, and chemical deterioration, are required.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's growing construction industry. For instance, the construction industry, which in 2019 generated 5.3% of the country's GDP, plays a significant role in supporting the Japanese economy. The recovery from Great East Japan Earthquake and Summer Olympics in Tokyo has both contributed to current upward trend in the industry as a whole. The continued loosening of restrictions and increased construction activity contributed to 17.1% growth of the Indian construction industry in 2021. Consequently, the region's developing construction sector is rising demand for concrete floor coatings, which in turn, is driving market revenue development.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Concrete Floor Coatings Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies.

