Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market May See Big Move | Major Giants- Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB

HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market was valued at USD 4.67 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.7 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), ENGIE (France), Vestas (Denmark), Statkraft (Norway), EDF (France), Enel (Italy), Innogy SE (Germany), Orsted (Denmark), etc.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market by Application (Robotics, Demand Forecasting, Safety, and Security, Infrastructure, Others), by Product Type (On-premise, Cloud Based), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: Robotics, Demand Forecasting, Safety and Security, Infrastructure, Others
Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): On-premise, Cloud Based
Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market by Key Players: Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), ENGIE (France), Vestas (Denmark), Statkraft (Norway), EDF (France), Enel (Italy), Innogy SE (Germany), Orsted (Denmark)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Study Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Breakdown by Application (Robotics, Demand Forecasting, Safety, and Security, Infrastructure, Others) by Component (Solutions, Services) by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud Based) by End User (Energy Transmission, Energy Generation, Energy Distribution, Utilities) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• The energy sector is becoming more complex with the integration of renewable energy sources, smart grids, and decentralized energy systems.
• AI provides the capability to manage and optimize these complex systems by analyzing large amounts of data and making intelligent decisions.
• The global shift towards renewable energy sources creates a need for advanced technologies to integrate and manage these sources effectively.
• AI can play a crucial role in optimizing the operation of renewable energy systems, facilitating their integration into the grid, and enabling a smooth transition to a cleaner energy mix.
Market Trend:
• AI is being increasingly used in the energy sector for predictive maintenance of critical infrastructure and equipment.
• By analyzing sensor data and historical patterns, AI algorithms can identify potential failures or maintenance needs, allowing for proactive maintenance and reducing downtime. AI is employed to optimize energy usage and management across various sectors.
• This includes load forecasting, demand response optimization, energy scheduling, and intelligent energy management systems.
• AI can optimize energy consumption patterns and reduce costs while ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply.
Opportunities:
• AI presents opportunities for improved integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid.
• AI algorithms can optimize renewable energy generation, forecast output, and facilitate grid stability by managing intermittent energy supply.
• AI can help identify energy-saving opportunities and optimize energy usage in buildings, industrial processes, and transportation systems.
• By analyzing data from sensors and devices, AI algorithms can optimize energy consumption patterns, improve efficiency, and reduce waste.
Challenges:
• AI relies on high-quality and comprehensive data for accurate analysis and decision-making. However, in the energy sector, data can be limited, fragmented, or of varying quality.
• Ensuring data accessibility, reliability, and interoperability poses a challenge for implementing AI solutions.
• The energy sector is subject to various regulations and policies that may impact the adoption and deployment of AI technologies.
• Ensuring alignment between AI applications and regulatory requirements, data privacy, and security standards can be challenging.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Energy in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [On-premise, Cloud Based]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
