AI in Computer Vision Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2029 | NVIDIA, IBM, Apple
Stay up to date with AI in Computer Vision Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Global AI in Computer Vision Market was valued at USD 17192 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 110988 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global AI in Computer Vision Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Facebook (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Baidu Inc. (China) etc.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on AI in Computer Vision Market by Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), by Product Type (Hardware, Software), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global AI in Computer Vision market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porters' five forces and SWOT analysis.
Global AI in Computer Vision Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: Industrial, Non-Industrial
AI in Computer Vision Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Hardware, Software
Global AI in Computer Vision Market Study Global AI in Computer Vision Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial) by Type (Hardware, Software) by Functionality (Training, Interference) by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• The increasing availability of large-scale datasets and labeled images has fueled the development of AI algorithms in computer vision.
• Access to diverse and high-quality data allows for more robust training and better generalization of AI models.
• Improvements in computational power and the availability of specialized hardware, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and tensor processing units (TPUs), have accelerated the development and deployment of AI algorithms in computer vision.
• These hardware advancements enable faster and more efficient processing of large-scale visual data.
Market Trend:
• Deep learning techniques, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), have revolutionized computer vision.
• The trend is towards more sophisticated deep learning architectures and models that can achieve higher accuracy in tasks like image classification, object detection, and segmentation.
• There is a growing trend towards real-time computer vision applications and the deployment of AI algorithms on edge devices.
• This allows for faster processing and decision-making, making computer vision systems more responsive and suitable for applications like autonomous vehicles, robotics, and surveillance.
Opportunities:
• AI-powered computer vision systems offer opportunities for automation and efficiency improvements in industrial sectors.
• This includes quality control in manufacturing, defect detection, object tracking in logistics, and monitoring processes in various industries.
• Computer vision can enhance medical imaging analysis, assisting in the detection and diagnosis of diseases, interpretation of medical scans, and monitoring patient health.
• Opportunities exist for AI-powered computer vision systems to improve accuracy and efficiency in healthcare settings.
Challenges:
• Creating high-quality labeled datasets for training computer vision models can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.
• Ensuring accurate and comprehensive annotations for diverse images remains a challenge, particularly for complex tasks like object detection and segmentation.
• AI models in computer vision may struggle with robustness and generalization, particularly when faced with variations in lighting conditions, viewpoints, occlusions, or noisy data.
• Ensuring that models can handle real-world scenarios and generalize well beyond the training data is a challenge.
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of AI in Computer Vision in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Hardware, Software]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
