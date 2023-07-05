SENTA Partners Expands Atlanta Allergy & Asthma with the Acquisition of Breathe Better Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus Center
Breathe Better Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center Joins Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, a Member of SENTA Partners, further expanding their footprint in Northeast Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SENTA ("Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians"), proudly announces the acquisition of Breathe Better Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus Center ("BBAA"). The practice, located in Gainesville, Georgia, will become part of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma ("AAA"). This new acquisition adds the highly respected Ronald G. Beebe, M.D., and Kathryn Oliver, NP-C, to their growing physician network. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and Allergy services in the U.S.
— David Tanner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma
“I am delighted to begin my partnership with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma and SENTA Partners”, said Ronald Beebe, M.D. “Joining one of the leading allergy and asthma service providers in the Southeast allows me to continue my mission to provide outstanding care to patients in our area.”
Dr. Beebe and the BBAA team are the experts in the field of allergy, asthma, and immunology in the greater Gainesville, Georgia region. Dr. Beebe has been a practicing allergist/immunologist in Gainesville since 1990 and is certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“Atlanta Allergy & Asthma is very pleased to add Ronald Beebe, M.D., and the team at Breathe Better to our organization. We are also excited to be entering the Gainesville market,” said David Tanner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma. “Our goal is to continue to make our services convenient and accessible to more patients who may benefit from seeing an allergy and asthma specialists.”
With the acquisition of Breathe Better Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus Center, SENTA has grown to 145 providers across 62 locations in five states. If interested in learning more about a ENT and allergy partnership with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the third consecutive year in 2022, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.
