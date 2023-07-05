TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Henderson County

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday involving deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:15 p.m., as two deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 100 block of Ables Lane in Lexington, they encountered an individual. For reasons still under investigation, the interaction escalated and the individual produced a knife, assaulting one of the deputies. Both deputies fired their service weapons, striking the man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Frankie J. Cope (DOB: 12/30/79) of Lexington. The injured deputy was treated at the scene for his injuries.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.