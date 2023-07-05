E-Brokerage Market to Reach $31.08 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global e-brokerage market is driven by the convenience and cost-effectiveness of e-brokerage platforms, rapid growth in digitalization, and increasing internet penetration.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “E-Brokerage Market by Service Provider (Full Time Broker and Discounted Broker), by Ownership (Privately Held and Publicly Held), and by End User (Retail Investor and Institutional Investor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global e-brokerage industry generated $11.68 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $31.08 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global e-brokerage market is driven by the convenience and cost-effectiveness of e-brokerage platforms, rapid growth in digitalization, and increasing internet penetration. However, security concerns and regulatory issues hamper the market growth. on the other hand, technological advancements and increasing adoption of mobile trading platforms are providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $11.68 billion Market Size in 2032 $31.08 billion CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 214 Segments covered Service Provider, Ownership, End User, and Region. Drivers Convenience and cost-effectiveness of e-brokerage platforms Rapid growth in digitalization Changing customer preferences Increasing internet penetration Opportunities Increasing adoption of mobile trading platforms Technological advancements Restraints Security concerns and regulatory issues Less investor awareness

Covid-19 scenario

The combination of increased digitization, and expanded investment options contributed to the growth of the e-brokerage market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies across various industries, including finance. E-brokerage firms capitalized on this trend by offering user-friendly and technologically advanced platforms. They introduced new features such as mobile trading apps, advanced charting tools, and educational resources to attract and retain customers. The convenience and accessibility of these platforms made them more appealing to investors. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the e-brokerage market.

The full time broker segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service provider, the non-life insurance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global e-brokerage market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as e-brokerage platforms provide full time brokers with unparalleled accessibility to financial markets. They can trade and manage investments from anywhere and at any time using online platforms and mobile applications. This convenience allows brokers to seize investment opportunities swiftly and efficiently, contributing to the growth of the e-brokerage market. However, the discounted broker segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032, as it offers lower commission fees and transaction costs compared to traditional brokerage firms. This cost advantage attracts investors who are looking to minimize their expenses and retain a larger portion of their investment returns.

The publicly held segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on ownership, the publicly held segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global e-brokerage market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it provides investors with the opportunity to participate in the company's ownership and potential profits by buying shares in the open market. However, the privately held segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032, as e-brokerage platforms have contributed to the democratization of investing by enabling broader access to financial markets. They removed barriers to entry, allowing individuals with limited capital to participate in trading and investing activities. Private e-brokerage firms leverage this trend by targeting specific customer segments, such as millennials or first-time investors, and offering services tailored to their needs.

The institutional investor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the institutional investor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-brokerage market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as e-brokerage platforms provide institutional investors with easy and convenient access to global financial markets. Through online portals and mobile applications, institutions can execute trades, access real-time market data, and manage their portfolios from anywhere at any time. However, the retail investor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2032, as the rapid advancement of technology, particularly in the areas of internet connectivity, mobile devices, and trading platforms, has made it easier for retail investors to access and participate in financial markets.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global e-brokerage market revenue, owing to the increase in adoption of online trading platforms, low transaction costs, availability of sophisticated trading tools and resources, and convenience. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in availability of affordable smartphones and internet connectivity in Asia-Pacific, which has led to a surge in online transactions, including investments.

Leading Market Players: -

Charles Schwab & Co.

FMR LLC



E*TRADE

Interactive Brokers LLC

eToro

FP Markets

eOption



Tastytrade, Inc.

XTB

TD Ameritrade

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-brokerage market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the e-brokerage market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing e-brokerage market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the e-brokerage market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing e-brokerage market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.



Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as e-brokerage market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

E-Brokerage Market Report Highlights

By Service Provider

Full Time Broker

Discounted Broker

By Ownership

Privately Held

Publicly Held

By End User

Retail Investor

Institutional Investor

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)



(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

FMR LLC, Charles Schwab and Co., FP Markets, XTB, eToro, E-trade, TastyTrade, Inc., TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers LLC., eOption

