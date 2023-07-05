Pine State Hauling And Junk Removal Celebrates Becoming One Of The Highest 5-Star Reviewed Junk Removal Companies In Portland, Maine

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Maine, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal, a fully licensed, insured, and locally owned company offering junk removal Portland Maine, is proud to announce the celebration of becoming one of the highest 5-star reviewed junk removal companies in Portland, Maine.

Owner of Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal Ryan Giambattista said, “Although we are the “new kid on the block” we are so proud to become one of the highest 5-star reviewed junk removal companies in the business to date with professionalism, efficiency, donations, pricing and fair being some of the top keywords in our Google reviews.”

The company offers a full-service hauling junk removal and demolition service in Portland, Maine, and believes its eco-friendly approach, honest prices, and commitment to the community, as well as a large range of services, including fence removal, shed demolition, above-ground pool removal, kitchen demolition, appliance removal, and bathroom demolition, has earned them the high reviews.

“We started out as the go-to donation company for Furniture Friends and Habitat for Humanity. When we have items that are not accepted at these facilities, we also work with the Salvation Army as well as Goodwill,” stated Giambattista. “We believe that this work within the community is what sets us apart from our competitors, as well as taking the time to work with people and their specific situations.”

To date, Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal has donated over 1,000 bottles of premium water to the Salvation Army and is determined to continue supporting and delivering a high-quality service to the residents of Portland, Maine.

Full-Service Junk Removal

Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal provides Portland, Maine, with a selection of premier junk removal and light demolition services, including:

Appliance Removal

The company offers southern, Midcoast, and Western Maine full-service appliance removal services, including hauling:

Stoves and ovens

Washing machines and dryers

Freezers and refrigerators

Microwaves and ranges

Dishwashers

Many other appliances

Furniture Removal

Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal offers residents in Portland, Maine, a reliable and professional furniture removal service that prioritizes delivering a quality and courteous customer experience.

Some of the furniture the company hauls includes:

Couches and sectionals

Desks

Tables and chairs

Mattresses

Shelves and cabinets

Local Shed Removal

Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal has the necessary equipment and experienced team to safely and efficiently remove any old sheds from even the most hard-to-reach backyards.

During the company’s shed removal service, its trained team will cut up the shed into pieces before transporting it into their truck and hauling it away.

Full-Service Clean Outs

If residents in Portland, Maine, are looking for prompt property junk removal services, then Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal offer full-service clean outs for houses, commercial properties, evictions, and foreclosures.

When completing a full-service clean out, regardless of the location, Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal will provide the following:

Eco-friendly Services – The company tries to recycle as much as it can to take of the environment while taking care of its customers.

– The company tries to recycle as much as it can to take of the environment while taking care of its customers. A Prompt Service – Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal has the equipment and skilled team to clean out a property in a safe and timely manner.

– Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal has the equipment and skilled team to clean out a property in a safe and timely manner. A Large Truck Capacity – With large trucks able to take loads of junk and debris from your property, Pine State Hauling, and Junk Removal guarantees full-service removal.

More information

To find out more about Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal and its celebration of becoming one of the highest 5-star reviewed junk removal companies in Portland, Maine, or to see a complete list of services, please visit the website at www.pinestatehauling.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/pine-state-hauling-and-junk-removal-celebrates-becoming-one-of-the-highest-5-star-reviewed-junk-removal-companies-in-portland-maine/

Pine State Hauling and Junk Removal 50 Payson Street Portland Maine 04102 United States 207-900-1468 https://pinestatehauling.com/