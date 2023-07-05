Global Baby Dryer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Baby Dryer Market Size To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.4% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Baby Dryer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global baby dryer market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like quality, product type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4%
The baby dryer market is being driven by the rising population and surging demand for baby products that are conveniently available and easy to use. The increasing use of baby products which offer high-quality care as well as are hassle free are expected to boost the market for baby dyer further in the forecast period. Changing parenting dynamics with more working mothers are increasing the demand for time-saving products like baby dryer machines, bottle sterilisers, and drying racks, among others. The rising awareness of the importance of washing baby bottles daily are also bolstering the market for baby dryers.
The penetration of smartphones and internet are continuing to rise, resulting in the substantial growth in online shopping. The growing number of users that are switching to online platforms to purchase products are likely to aid the growth of the baby dryer market. Various types of baby dryer products are available online for parents and friends and family to choose from. The increasing number of customers preferring online shopping due to wide range of product availability, affordability, offers, and convenience is anticipated to play an important role in the market for baby dryer during the forecast period.
Baby Dryer Industry Definition and Major Segments
Baby dryer refers to products that are used to dry and keep baby products warm, these help in saving time while also preventing any bacteria from infecting the baby products. There are a lot of baby drying products in the market like hair dryer, bottle dryer, bottle drying rack and more. Some baby dryers are commonly used on a daily basis such as for drying bottles after cleaning.
On the basis of quality, the market is bifurcated into:
Standard
Premium
Based on product type, the market is classified into:
Baby Wipes
Hair Dryer
Clothes Drying Stand
Bottle Drying Rack
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
E-Commerce
Supermarkets or Hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Baby Dryer Market Trends
A key trend in the baby dryer market is the increasing demand for eco-friendly products which are attracting many consumers. Many parents are shifting towards the use of sustainable baby wipes because of rising awareness for biodegradable and safe for environment products. This growing inclination towards eco-friendly products is expected to remain a key trend of the market in the forecast period. The switch towards green baby wipes and products are beneficial for the environment as well as the consumers due to the easy nature of disposing them off as they are typically made flushable.
The increasing importance of washing and adequately drying baby bottles on a daily basis is another key trend in the baby dryer market. Rising awareness levels among parents are heightening the importance of daily bottle washing to prevent the build-up of germs and any other materials that can harm babies. The usage of baby bottles is surging globally with an increase in usage of baby formula and pumping of breast milk so that it can also be fed through bottles. Specialised bottle drying racks are available for different types of bottles, number of bottles, and with features such as built-in sanitising, which are expected to bolster the market for baby dryer further.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global baby dryer market report are Wowkido, LLC., Grownsy, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Baby Brezza, and Mayborn, USA, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
