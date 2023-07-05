U.S. Organic Food Flavors Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2026

U.S. Organic Food Flavors Market

U.S. organic food flavors market was valued at $112.0 million in 2020 & is projected reach $234.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2026

Increase in sales of organic food products and rise in health awareness among consumers in the U.S. are the factors driving the market growth” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Organic Food Flavors Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026,” the U.S. organic food flavors market was valued at $112.0 million in 2020, and is projected reach $234.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2026

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14933

The U.S. organic food flavors market analysis includes key market players profiled in th report such as Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nature's Flavors Inc., Sovereign Flavors, Monster Beverage Corporation, Allen Flavors, Inc., Aromatech SAS, Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc., and Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc. The players are taking consistent efforts to promote their products and establish U.S. organic food flavors market share by adopting product launch and acquisition as U.S. Organic Food Flavors market strategies.

Technological strides make it possible for manufacturers to develop innovative organic flavors to cater to the change in customer needs and taste requirements. The applications of advanced technologies provide innovative and novel tastes in food. Rise in consumer awareness regarding adverse effects of synthetic flavors on human health are expected to boost the market growth. However, shortage in supply of organic raw materials due to lack of adequate organic farms hamper the growth of the organic food flavors market in the U.S.

The presence of Hispanic and Asian population is a major reason behind the surge in demand for the spices based organic food flavors in the U.S. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Asians and Latinos are the fastest-growing minorities. The overall increase in population of Asian origins is expected to foster the growth of the spices segment in the U.S. during the U.S. organic food flavors market forecast period.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4b706c5844d816213b5f0b071d0d3117

The U.S. organic food flavors market analysis includes key market players profiled in th report such as Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nature's Flavors Inc., Sovereign Flavors, Monster Beverage Corporation, Allen Flavors, Inc., Aromatech SAS, Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc., and Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc. The players are taking consistent efforts to promote their products and establish U.S. organic food flavors market share by adopting product launch and acquisition as U.S. Organic Food Flavors market strategies.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a spike in the demand for the organic food owing to the increased health consciousness among the population. Moreover, according to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the U.S. market recorded all-time high sales of organic food in 2020. This trend is expected to continue further. People started to spend more on healthy food products due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14933

Key Findings Of The Study

The U.S. organic food flavors market size was valued at $71.6 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $234.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

By source, the fruit & vegetables segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the nutrition & supplements segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.